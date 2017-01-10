A winter storm will move across the plains late this week and into early next week, producing a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow. Precipitation is expected to develop Friday morning and persist into the day on Monday. Ice, sleet and snow accumulations could occur across much of the region with hazardous travel conditions probable at times. There is still considerable uncertainty as to the amounts of snow, glaze and sleet that will occur and exactly where each type will occur. As the event gets closer and confidence increases, more details will be added.

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 11 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday: A slight chance of freezing rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 7pm, then a chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of freezing rain, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Freezing rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

M.L.King Day: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

4 Miles SE Salina KS

38.78°N 97.56°W

Visit your local NWS office at: http://www.crh.noaa.gov/ict