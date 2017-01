Police arrest a 25-year-old man on requested charges of felony theft for allegedly stealing money from an employer.

Adrian Mendez is accused of taking just over $1,000 from Calendar Holdings LLC, who have a kiosk in the Central Mall.

The thefts allegedly occurred between December 12th, and Monday afternoon.

Mendez was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia for having the pot and paraphernalia on him when arrested at the mall.