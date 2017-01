A traffic stop on I-70 early Monday morning leads to the arrest of a Las Vegas Nevada man and the seizure of $37,700 in cash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said a deputy stopped a F-150 pickup westbound on I-70 at milepost 243 about 1:18a.m. going 86mph.

During the stop the deputy discovered the driver of the pickup 50-year-old David W. Buck was in possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

During a further search the money was discovered in the bed of the pickup.

Buck was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.