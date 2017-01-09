BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is firing back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big topic of her speech accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep on Sunday night called out the Republican’s “performance” on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter. She said Trump’s actions “kind of broke my heart.”

In a series of tweets Monday morning, Trump called Streep “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and a “Hillary flunky who lost big.” He also says he wasn’t mocking the reporter, but instead was showing him “groveling” about changing a story he had written.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Streep’s remarks drew a backlash from some conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain, who tweeted that Streep’s speech was “why Trump won.”