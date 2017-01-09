A 33-year-old Salina man is arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said deputies were sent to the area of Salemsborg Road and Simpson Road about 10a.m. Sunday to the report of a vehicle on it’s top still running and no one around. They found a 2005 Isuzu Asender owned by Jason and Crystal McKellips of Salina that had been taken by Jason Swisher on January 2nd at the Pilot Travel Center, 1944 N. 9th. Swisher had been with Crystal McKellips inside the travel center and told her he would wait for her in the SUV, and drove off.

Crystal McKellips reported the vehicle stolen after learning it had been wrecked. Swisher was taken into custody about 4:15 Sunday afternoon walking along S. Ohio street.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia and personal use methamphetamine at the scene of the wreck.