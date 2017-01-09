DICKINSON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County are investigating a reported explosive device found over the weekend.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Herington police and sheriff’s deputies responded after a citizen called to report a suspicions device seen under a bridge near Vane Road and Highway 4 just outside Herington, according to Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman.

Officials contacted the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team from Fort Riley. They checked the device, moved it and detonated it.

“We have no leads and are not 100 per cent sure what it was,” said Hoffman.

The team from Fort Riley is still working to learn more about what it was and who might have been responsible.