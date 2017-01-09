Police take a report of the theft of a wedding ring. Tatiana Ballard said she took her wedding ring off and placed it on portable counter at Claire’s Boutique in the Central Mall about 4:30p.m. Sunday afternoon. Ballard who is employed at the boutique said she noticed it was missing a few minutes later. Ring is valued at $600.

Salina Police investigate an apartment burglary that occurred between 8p.m.-11p.m. Friday night. Richard Gordon said someone entered his apartment at 1800 S. Broadway through an unlocked window and stole a silver and gold men’s watch, a men’s gold ring and a Bicentennial quarter. Loss is estimated at $701.

A man who threatened a convenience store clerk was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of criminal threats and misdemeanor theft. 42-year-old Alan Richmeier is alleged to have gone into the Casey’s General Store, 1100 E. Iron about 12:15a.m. and filled a sack with items. Richmeier ate some of the items and then approached the counter and presented the clerk with a Walgreen’s card and a motel room key. When he was told he needed to pay for the items he had eaten, Richmeier told the clerk he had a gun and would shoot her. She called police who found Richmeier had two knives, and a pair of scissors, but no gun or money to pay for the merchandise.