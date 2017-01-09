A 21-year-old man is in jail on requested charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft after stealing from a woman who offered him help.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Claire Brooks offered Preston L. Lawrence a ride early Sunday morning. Brooks took Lawrence to her home in the 800 block of State and fed him and offered him a blanket, and told him he could not stay.

Lawrence called Brooks later wanting to borrow her car, but she said no and told him to leave. He kept knocking on the door, but Brooks did not answer the door and went to bed.

She woke up around 9a.m. to find her cell phone, $500 cash from her purse, and her car gone. There was no sign of forced entry to her home. The car and cell phone were found later Sunday in the 400 block of S. 10th. Lawrence was taken into custody a short time later.