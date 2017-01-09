The Salina Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after SUV rolls on I-70

WABAUNSEE COUNTY – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Sharon R. Dorminey, 72, Junction City, was westbound on Interstate 70 approximately 2 miles west of the Maple Hill exit.

The vehicle left the roadway and the driver overcorrected

The SUV traveled across the center median and rolled into the eastbound lanes.

Dorminey was transported to the hospital in Topeka.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

