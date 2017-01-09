GOING FOR 400

No. 3/2 Kansas (14-1, 3-0) has reached many milestones this season and there is yet another on the cusp when the Jayhawks travel to Oklahoma (6-8, 0-3), Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. (Central) on ESPN2. Head coach Bill Self is looking to become the third Kansas coach to win 400 games while on the KU sidelines.

Kansas won its 14th-straight game with an 85-68 win versus Texas Tech Jan. 7. Oklahoma is looking to end a six-game losing streak after its 75-64 loss at Kansas State Jan. 7.

Milestones Victories in 2016-17

Kansas gets all-time victory No. 2,200

Bill Self becomes the ninth fastest coach to 600 career victories

Bill Self becomes the winningest coach in Allen Fieldhouse history