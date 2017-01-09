The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Large Family Room & Fenced Yard – 230 S Clark

by

Two bedroom, one bath home with wood floors. Master bedroom is nicely sized at 12 x 12.10. Basement has large 33 x 12.5 family room and additional rec area. There is a detached garage with covered patio area, within a chain link fenced back yard.  For this and other homes for sale in Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx17634&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.
RemaxRoyals

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.