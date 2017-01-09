Two bedroom, one bath home with wood floors. Master bedroom is nicely sized at 12 x 12.10. Basement has large 33 x 12.5 family room and additional rec area. There is a detached garage with covered patio area, within a chain link fenced back yard. For this and other homes for sale in Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx176 34&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.

