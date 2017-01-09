Extraordinary Home w/ 30×45 Attached 4 Car Garage, on 12.2 acres w/ NO HOA! Excellent location just minutes from Salina. Over 4,400 sqft of Gorgeous Living Space Geothermally Heated & Cooled, assisted w/Solar Assist Design! This very efficient Home features Towering Ceilings, Dramatic Stone Fireplaces in Living & Family Rooms, Deluxe Sun Room, Living Room Loft, Walkout Finished Basement & Spectacular Views. Rustic Kitchen,Tons of Cabinets/Counter Space, Luxurious Slate Backsplash, Appliances to Stay. Walk-in Pantry & Main Floor Laundry. Adjoining Walkout to Office /Hot Tub from Huge Master. 5-pc Master Bath w/Jacuzzi Tub, Huge Ceramic Tiled Walk-in Shower, & Tile Top Vanity w/Shaker Style Cabinets. Full Hall Bath w/ access from Guest Room. Walkout Basement features Wet Bar & Dining, Fam/Rec Room, 3 Beds, Lg Walk-in Closets, Storage. Spacious Garage w/Hot/Cold Water & drains. Home plumbed for well water option. Wrap around Deck provides perfect place to enjoy all Nature has to Offer! For this and other homes for sale in Bennington and Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx176 44&s=sp2

