The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The game will kickoff at 12:05 p.m. inside Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

Pittsburgh beat the Miami Dolphins 30-12 in the Wild Card Round Sunday to advance to face Kansas City. The game will be a rematch from week four when the Steelers defeated the Chiefs 43-14 in Pittsburgh.

This will be the first time since the 2003 season the Chiefs host a divisional playoff game.

Last year Kansas City won its first playoff game since 1993 as they defeated the Texans in Houston in the AFC Wild Card round. The last home win for Kansas City in the playoffs came in the 1993 AFC Wild Card round as the Chiefs beat the Steelers 27-20 in overtime.

The game Sunday will air live on 910 KINA and 99.9 KSKG.