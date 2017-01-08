It’ll be a nice start to the week as winds become southerly. Sustained speeds from 15 to 25 mph, with 30 to 35 mph gusts, are likely today. Although the southerly winds won’t be as strong on Monday, a warmer start would produce highs about 10 degrees warmer. On Tuesday, winds will become westerly from 10 to 15 mph which would enable even warmer air to spread into Kansas.

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.