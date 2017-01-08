The Salina Post

Saturday January 7 High School Basketball Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Beloit 52, Ellsworth 41

Butler, Mo. 75, Heritage Christian 24

Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 71, Weskan 35

Hogan Prep, Mo. 61, Basehor-Linwood 56

Liberal 70, Hays 42

Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 50, Olathe East 43

Salina Sacred Heart 81, Hays-TMP-Marian 66

St. Francis 50, Golden Plains 16

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, East (Kansas City), Mo. 36

Topeka Heritage Christian 46, St. John’s Military 40

Best of the Midwest Tournament

BV Northwest 79, Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 66

Midwest Showcase

Bishop Miege 86, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 71

Park Hill South, Mo. 46, BV North 31

Topeka Hayden 62, Liberty North, Mo. 51

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Butler, Mo. 56, Heritage Christian 32

Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 43, Weskan 39

Golden Plains 36, St. Francis 21

Hays-TMP-Marian 91, Salina Sacred Heart 37

Hoxie 87, Greeley County 20

Liberal 59, Hays 44

Midwest Showcase

BV North 50, Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 45

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Liberty, Mo. 36

