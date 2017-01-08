|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Beloit 52, Ellsworth 41
Butler, Mo. 75, Heritage Christian 24
Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 71, Weskan 35
Liberal 70, Hays 42
Salina Sacred Heart 81, Hays-TMP-Marian 66
St. Francis 50, Golden Plains 16
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, East (Kansas City), Mo. 36
Topeka Heritage Christian 46, St. John’s Military 40
|Best of the Midwest Tournament
BV Northwest 79, Lee’s Summit North, Mo. 66
|Midwest Showcase
Bishop Miege 86, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 71
Hogan Prep, Mo. 61, Basehor-Linwood 56
Park Hill South, Mo. 46, BV North 31
Raymore-Peculiar, Mo. 50, Olathe East 43
Topeka Hayden 62, Liberty North, Mo. 51
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Butler, Mo. 56, Heritage Christian 32
Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 43, Weskan 39
Golden Plains 36, St. Francis 21
Hays-TMP-Marian 91, Salina Sacred Heart 37
Hoxie 87, Greeley County 20
Liberal 59, Hays 44
|Midwest Showcase
BV North 50, Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 45
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Liberty, Mo. 36
