Salina City Commission and Saline County Commission agendas

The Salina City Commission meeting on Monday, January 9 will begin at 5:00 p.m. instead of the regular meeting time of 4:00
p.m. so that the commissioners can attend the swearing-in of Randall Hardy to the Kansas State Senate in Topeka earlier that
afternoon.

The following link is to the agenda for the Salina City Commission meeting on Monday January 9th,2017.

http://weblink.salina.org/weblink8/0/doc/358148/Electronic.aspx

The following link is to the agenda for the Saline County Commission for the week of January 8th,2017.

http://www.saline.org/Portals/0/Documents/Commissioners/agenda/2017/20170110.pdf

