Council Grove – Joleen Anne Day, 61, of rural Council Grove, Kansas, passed away on January 6, 2017. She was born in rural Allen, Kansas, on July 27, 1955, to Donald and Dorothy Schiesser. Joleen grew up in the country and graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1973. After attending Flint Hills Technical College, she received a degree in Dental Assisting. In 1974, she married Bruce Day, and they moved to Kansas City, Missouri. They then moved from Kansas City to Omaha, Nebraska, and then back to Kansas City, before moving back to Council Grove in 1977.

Mrs. Day has worked as a paraprofessional for USD 417 in Council Grove for the last 18 years and assisted with the Driver’s Education Program. In 2011, she obtained her Associate’s degree from Butler Community College.

Joleen had been an active member of the community throughout the past forty years. She enjoyed coaching youth softball, being a 4-H club sewing leader, playing in the Flint Hills Adult Band, and singing in the Council Grove United Methodist Church Choir. She adored the outdoors and was an expert horsewoman. As an avid trail rider, Joleen rode her horse on multiple trail rides including one trip following the Santa Fe Trail from Larned, Kansas, to the eastern Kansas state line over the course of one week. In addition, she was the Treasurer of the local chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association, member of the Friends of the Kaw Heritage, a National Weather Service Storm Spotter, and American Legion Auxiliary member.

She was most proud of her children and grandchildren. Joleen is survived by her husband Bruce Day of rural Council Grove; daughter, Mindy Amend (husband Luke) of Whitewater, Kansas; daughter, Lisa Jarvis (husband Ben) of rural Council Grove, Kansas; daughter, Sondra Sparks (husband Derek) of Tonganoxie, Kansas; and son, Pete (wife Nikki) of rural Council Grove, Kansas. Grandchildren include Ella and Julia Amend; Brayden and Brody Jarvis; Mason, Logan, and Baby Sparks; Eli, Dani, and Lexi Day. Joleen is also survived by her parents, Donald and Dorothy Schiesser of Allen, Kansas; sister, Debbie Moser of Allen, Kansas; sister, Kathy Jackson (husband Larry) of Allen, Kansas; brother, Jeff Schiesser (wife Dana) of Benton, Kansas; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

A Celebration of Joleen’s Life will be held at the Council Grove United Methodist Church, 21 N. Mission Street, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Comiskey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bruce and Joleen Day Grandchildren Educational Fund care of Emprise Bank, 20 S. Mission Street, Council Grove, Kansas 66846.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Kalyn R. Pearson, age 42 of Concordia, KS, left this earthly life on Sat., Jan. 7, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS. She was born on April 2, 1974 in Belleville, Kansas to Charles (Chuck) & Sue (McDonald) Collins.

Kalyn graduated from Concordia High School in 1992. She married Devin Pearson on August 27, 1994 in Concordia, Kansas.

She worked for Scott Specialties as a Department Supervisor. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Concordia. Kalyn was a loving, supporting mother that was always there for her children. She enjoyed reading and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, Devin; sons, Derek, Kasey & Kale all of Concordia; her parents, Chuck & Sue Collins, Concordia; sister, Kelly Adams (Jason), Concordia; brother, Kevin Collins (Erica), Concordia; and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, Concordia with Rev. Melanie Adams officiating.

Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 9 am to 9 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-8 pm all at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia.

The family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Doris Ann (Thronson) Kennedy, was born to Clarence and Anna Thronson on May 9, 1929, at home in southern Jewell County, Kansas. She attended country school and graduated from Mankato High School in 1947.

After graduation she worked at the courthouse for the county superintendent until her marriage to Rex Kennedy, January 2, 1955. Soon after, she became a mom to Danny, Dennis, Cheri and Jeri and worked on the day to day operations of a farm. During those years, she often substituted as a cook at the school in town. She later was employed with the Buffalo Roam until her retirement.

Doris was a life-long member of the Mankato Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, and was always crocheting or embroidering on something. Her passion was cooking, usually with no recipe, she just used what was available. Her cinnamon rolls and potato salad and chocolate chip cookies are greatly missed.

Her other passion was her family. She loved it when the grandkids were, there and you can be sure they all have many fond memories of making pancakes on Saturday nights!

Although Doris loved the farm life, in 2013 she made the choice to live at the LTC at the Jewell County Hospital. She enjoyed the care, the activities, and the frequent visits from family and friends.

Doris departed this earthly life at the age of 87 years on December 19, 2016, at the Jewell County Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, a baby brother, her husband, Rex, a grandson, Darrell Renner, Jr., and a great-granddaughter, Shelbie Schreiner.

Doris is survived by Danny (Donna), of Cawker City, Kansas, Dennis (Julie), of Mankato, Cheri (Darrell) Renner, Shell Knob, Missouri, and Jeri (Tim) Beale of Clay Center, Nebraska; grandchildren, Michelle (Steve) Fox, San Pedro, California, Jim Kennedy, Downs, Peggy Beale, Clay Center, Nebraska, Samuel Beale and fiance Samantha, Clay Center, Anthony Kennedy, Mankato, Austin Kennedy, Mankato, Codi and Dustin, Colorado, John, Jesse and Laura Schreiner; great-grandchildren Khyla, Calliope, Addison, Baily, Aubrey, Lilly, Olivia, Jonah, and Liam; sisters-in-law Beth (Al) Koch, Salina, Kansas, and Reta Williams, Tacoma, Washington; many nieces and nephews; and her devoted cousins, Brenda, Jeanie, Verla, Karen, Frances, Garry, and Raymond.

Funeral services for Doris Ann (Thronson) Kennedy will be/were Monday, January 9th, 1917, at 11:00 a.m., at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mankato, Kansas, with Pastor Dennis Beckmann officiating. Inurnment will be in the Mankato East Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7th, from 9 am to 8 pm, and Sunday, January 8th, 1 pm to 8 pm. Memorials may be made to the Jewell County Hospital or the Mankato Evangelical Lutheran Church. Melby Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.