It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to establish their dominance in the AFC Wildcard game on Sunday. On a frigid field in Pittsburgh, the Steelers jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead over the Miami Dolphins and never looked back. With the 30-12 win, they will move on to play in the AFC Divisional game next week versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game is set for a 12:05 pm kickoff next Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs (12-4) will head into the game off a bye this week when they host the Steelers (12-5).

Listen to the game starting with an 11:00 am pregame along the Chiefs Radio Network on 99KG or KINA 910 AM/94.5 FM.