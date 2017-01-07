January 7, 2017 by Sam Pridey 1 Comment
Dawn Sherman says
January 8, 2017 at 10:38 am
Your presence was deeply missed the same day… may you rest in peace… and I pray that your family can find peace and comfort. God Bless … see you on the other side.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
Dawn Sherman says
Your presence was deeply missed the same day… may you rest in peace… and I pray that your family can find peace and comfort. God Bless … see you on the other side.