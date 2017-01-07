Helen A. DeLaney, 98, of Salina, passed away Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017. She was born Sept 22, 1918, in Tescott, the daughter of Neal and Florence (Spivey) McCarty.
Helen was a homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed playing bingo and was an active member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church.
Survivors include sons, Chuck and Bob DeLaney, both of Salina; daughters, Carolyn Gibson and Judy Noyes, both of Salina, and Patti Durbin, of San Diego; sister, Patricia Vierra; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles “Pat”; two brothers; two sisters; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, Salina.
Memorial contributions are to the church, in care of Ryan Mortuary.
Christine Lanyero Okello Kilat, 54, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, January 4th, 2017.
Christine was born in Uganda, on October 9, 1962 (Uganda’s Independence Day), a daughter of the late Cecilia (Akun) Okello and Mathew Okello Ojok.
She attended Holy Rosary Primary School for primary education, Iganga Girls Secondary School, and Nkumba College of Commerce for Business Management and Finance.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Christine was endlessly lovable, dependable, hardworking and sincere in her approach to life and very respectful. She was very very generous, kind hearted and loved children, Friends and family benefited from her generosity. She was very principled and straight forward, this made her gain admiration among friends and people who knew and interacted with her. Death has robbed us of a very vibrant, lovable and God fearing person. The gap left is difficult to fill.
Survivors include her significant other, Ray Lowe, of Salina; two daughters, Cecilia Kilat, of Chicago, Illinois, Beatrice Kilat, of Oakland, California; sons, Christopher Kilat, of Salina, Kansas; Emmanuel Kilat, of Cleveland, Ohio; stepchildren, Kenneth Kilat of Fort Worth, Texas, Achan Kilat of Atlanta, Georgia and Atim Kilat of Kampala Uganda; sisters, Erominia Aryemo Okello Lukwiya, Karmella Anyeko, Cecilia Auma Okello Ekochu, Constancia Aber Lalam Omoro, all of Uganda, Margaret Anena Okello Tshibangu, of London, England; Ventorina Hellen Abwot Okello, and Alice Filda Akot Okello, both of Uganda; her children’s father, James Kilat, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Cosmas Anywar Okello; sisters, Rose Angee, and Santa Joyce Abalo.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 10 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm at Carlson – Geisendorf Funeral Home with family present from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. A rosary service will be at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 11th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest in Uganda.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association 8360 E 32nd Ct. N. Wichita, Kansas 67226.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Susan Lee (Ken) and Cathy Hayes (Glen Leadabrand); beloved grandchildren, Spencer Burt, of Utah, Emily Burt (Will Helm), of Nebraska, Marieke Goates (Jeremy), of Lawrence, and Angelica Holt (Seth), of Alabama; and the great-grandchildren she adored, Andrew and Corrina Goates, of Lawrence; and cousin, Marge Crist, of Salina.
Corrine was first and foremost a child of God, and she studied His Word daily. Her next love was her family. After marrying Ken, she gave up her position as a secretary and deputy in the Abilene sheriff’s office. Her life revolved around her two daughters, and she spent years caring for them and her home until she began a new career in the late sixties, becoming the first licensed nursing home activities director in the state of Kansas. She encouraged and helped the elderly for the rest of her life at Kenwood View Nursing Home as the social director, and later with the Salvation Army, Salina Parks and Recreation and the Crossroads Program. She was also a longtime volunteer at Salina Regional Health Center. She loved volunteering her time and talents and had a deep respect for all people and a love for God’s creatures.
Corrine was always involved in a Bible study. She completed the four year Menninger Study twice, and taught many Bible studies herself through the years. She excelled at knitting and crocheting, and delighted in gifting others with her creations. For years she made tiny baby booties for babies lost at birth. Painting, crafts and watching animals were some of her pastimes, but her favorite thing was spending time with her family. “Mom”, “Grandma Nanny”, “Gram”, and “Nana” were names she cherished.
A celebration of her home going will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 South Chicago, Salina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter or In Touch Ministries sent in care of Carlson Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, would be beautiful ways to honor her life.
She is survived by: husband Bob Scott of Navarre; three daughters, Anita Pruyn of Navarre, Kathy Hulse of Herington, Jeanie Scott of Navarre; son, Bobby Scott of Abilene; two sisters Roxie Scott of Lansing, Patty Wright of Navarre; brother Jim Wright of Goff; fifteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, January 9th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Kohler officiating. Interment will follow in the Navarre Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:30 PM Sunday, January 8th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.
HERINGTON – Dovie Marie Rule, formerly of Herington, died Wednesday, January 4th, 2017, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born May 9th, 1918, at Chouteau, OK. She was the daughter of Frederick and Bessie B. (Langley) Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, January 9th, 2017, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Herington, with Pastor Bill Peterson, officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday evening at the funeral home from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm.
After her youngest daughter went to school, she went to work at the Herington Municipal Hospital as a nurse’s aide. She was a member and a strong voice for the First Presbyterian Church of Herington. She served as clerk of the church for nineteen years. She is a past president of Chapter FC, PEO Sisterhood , and a past president of the Herington Hospital Auxiliary. She is a 50 year member of White City Chapter #421 and was an active member of Esther Chapter #96, Order of the Eastern Star serving as Past Matron two years, and 19 years as the secretary. She could be found in the kitchen cooking soups and baking pies for these local organizations fundraisers. She was an active member of Hospice of Dickinson County in Herington. She was a past PTA member and served as room mother many times. She was always a devoted and supportive mother to her children. Her five children were her pride and joy and they are all graduates of Herington High School. Due to a fall and the results of a fractured hip, in the later part of 2006 she moved to Springfield, MO, where she would have the assistance of her daughters’ families. Her five children were very active in those later years and attentive to all of her needs.
She was married to John Hunt Rule on February 28, 1937, in Ottawa, KS. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1998; she is also preceded in death by her siblings Albert, Earl, Marvin, Harold, and Clinton Walker; Edna Clark, Leila DeLay; and her parents.
She is survived by three daughters Judy and her husband Tom Wyrick, Kim and her husband Mark Logan of Springfield, MO, Janet and her husband John Rhea of Paola, KS; two sons Fred Rule, and his wife Marlene, Jim Rule and his wife Deannie all of Elk City, OK; two brothers Ed Walker of Edmond, OK, and Clayton Walker of Tulsa, OK; sixteen grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
The family requests memorials to Chapter FC, PEO Sisterhood, or the Herington Hospital Foundation; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.
Ester Marcene Walker, 90 died January 6, 2017. She was born April 5, 1926 to Newton and Mary (Woodhams) James. She married Don Walker on August 21, 1971, he preceded her in death on December 23, 1995. Marcene worked at the Jiffy Inn, Clay County Hospital, and for Hutchinson Mayrath in the shipping department for many years. She was a member of the Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church. Marcene was also preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 3 brothers, and a grand-daughter.
Survivors:
Daughter: Francie Jackson, of Winterset, IA
Daughter: Jeannie (John) Britt, Atlanta, GA
Son: Marty Harris, Wichita, KS
Son: Ron (Lisa) Harris, Clay Center, KS
12 Grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
Funeral Services: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church
Minister: Pastor Wilbur Schoneweis
Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS
Visitation: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 from 3:00-8:00 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Memorials: Emmanuel Independent Baptist or Meadowlark Hospice in C/O Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
William Wallace “Wally” Martin, 74, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 2:35 a.m., Saturday, January 7th, 2017 peacefully surrounded by family, at his homes.
Wally was born in Rossville, Kansas on June 14, 1942, a son of Nellie Irene (Gibson) and Paul Irvin Martin, Sr.
Wally attended elementary school in Rossville, Kansas, McPherson Junior High School and graduated from McPherson High School, McPherson, Kansas in 1960. He honorably served in the United States Navy during Vietnam War and Desert Storm. While he was in the military he was able to receive his business degree from University of Southern Illinois.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church McPherson, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and served as Eucharistic Minister
He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged as a MCPO. He served in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He received Sixth Good Conduct Award, Navy Commendation Medal 3, Meritorious Unit Commendation 2, Coast Guard Meritorious Unit Commendation, Battle “E” Ribbon, Navy Achievement Medal 4, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon 5, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist, National Defense Service Medal 2, Navy Unit Commendation 3, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal 2, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two bronze stars, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, Marksman M-14 Rifle, Sharpshooter .38Cal.
Wally served his Country for 30 years in the United States Navy and retired as Master Chief Petty Officer. After his Military career he went to work for his brother Henry, at Moody Oil Company for 3 years and then worked for ICS Industrial Chrome Specialist as a driver and sales person for 5 years, later he worked for MSI a Cellular Company that his brother Steve owned.
Wally was a member of the American Legion Post 24, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715, and the Iron Angels. Wally enjoyed walking, vegetable gardening, working in his yard, playing softball, and spending time with his family and visiting with his friends.
Wally was united in marriage to Janice Abram on October 29, 1965 at Gardner, Maine. The young couple established their first home together in Maine and in 1976 moved to Virginia. This union was blessed with the birth of a daughter Madalyn Irene. Wally was united in marriage to Karen Barrera on June 14, 1991 at Jacksonville, Florida. The couple made their first home together in McPherson. This union united Wally’s daughter Madalyn and Karen’s daughter Jennifer Lynn.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Martin, of McPherson, Kansas; his daughters Madalyn I Martin, of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Jennifer Lynn Avinger, of McPherson, Kansas; his siblings, Mary Irene Hudson, of Topeka, Kansas, Pauline Bickford, of Maple Hill, Kansas, Henry Martin and his wife Carol, of McPherson, Kansas, Steve Martin and his wife Deanne, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and C.D. Martin and his wife Diane, of McPherson, Kansas; his three grandchildren, Anthony Avinger, Lila Paige, and Carter Leathers; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tim Martin, Paul (Junior) Martin and Baby Boy Martin; and a sister, Baby Girl Martin.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. and Rosary to follow at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, McPherson, Kansas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, McPherson, Kansas, with Fr. Hien Nguyen officiating. Military Honors will be presented by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 24 both of McPherson.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Rossville Cemetery, Rossville, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.
