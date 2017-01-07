Helen A. DeLaney, 98, of Salina, passed away Wednesday Jan. 4, 2017. She was born Sept 22, 1918, in Tescott, the daughter of Neal and Florence (Spivey) McCarty.

Helen was a homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed playing bingo and was an active member of Grand Avenue United Methodist Church.

Survivors include sons, Chuck and Bob DeLaney, both of Salina; daughters, Carolyn Gibson and Judy Noyes, both of Salina, and Patti Durbin, of San Diego; sister, Patricia Vierra; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles “Pat”; two brothers; two sisters; and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church, Salina.

Memorial contributions are to the church, in care of Ryan Mortuary.

Christine Lanyero Okello Kilat, 54, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, January 4th, 2017.

Christine was born in Uganda, on October 9, 1962 (Uganda’s Independence Day), a daughter of the late Cecilia (Akun) Okello and Mathew Okello Ojok.

She attended Holy Rosary Primary School for primary education, Iganga Girls Secondary School, and Nkumba College of Commerce for Business Management and Finance.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Christine was endlessly lovable, dependable, hardworking and sincere in her approach to life and very respectful. She was very very generous, kind hearted and loved children, Friends and family benefited from her generosity. She was very principled and straight forward, this made her gain admiration among friends and people who knew and interacted with her. Death has robbed us of a very vibrant, lovable and God fearing person. The gap left is difficult to fill.

Survivors include her significant other, Ray Lowe, of Salina; two daughters, Cecilia Kilat, of Chicago, Illinois, Beatrice Kilat, of Oakland, California; sons, Christopher Kilat, of Salina, Kansas; Emmanuel Kilat, of Cleveland, Ohio; stepchildren, Kenneth Kilat of Fort Worth, Texas, Achan Kilat of Atlanta, Georgia and Atim Kilat of Kampala Uganda; sisters, Erominia Aryemo Okello Lukwiya, Karmella Anyeko, Cecilia Auma Okello Ekochu, Constancia Aber Lalam Omoro, all of Uganda, Margaret Anena Okello Tshibangu, of London, England; Ventorina Hellen Abwot Okello, and Alice Filda Akot Okello, both of Uganda; her children’s father, James Kilat, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Cosmas Anywar Okello; sisters, Rose Angee, and Santa Joyce Abalo.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 10 from 9:00 am – 8:00 pm at Carlson – Geisendorf Funeral Home with family present from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. A rosary service will be at 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 11th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest in Uganda.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association 8360 E 32nd Ct. N. Wichita, Kansas 67226.

Corrine Hayes, of Salina, was born Oct. 6, 1929, and went to be with her Lord Jan. 5, 2017. Those who went before her include her husband of 44 years, Kenneth, her mother, her beloved mother-in-law, her future daughter-in-law Jenny, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Susan Lee (Ken) and Cathy Hayes (Glen Leadabrand); beloved grandchildren, Spencer Burt, of Utah, Emily Burt (Will Helm), of Nebraska, Marieke Goates (Jeremy), of Lawrence, and Angelica Holt (Seth), of Alabama; and the great-grandchildren she adored, Andrew and Corrina Goates, of Lawrence; and cousin, Marge Crist, of Salina. Corrine was first and foremost a child of God, and she studied His Word daily. Her next love was her family. After marrying Ken, she gave up her position as a secretary and deputy in the Abilene sheriff’s office. Her life revolved around her two daughters, and she spent years caring for them and her home until she began a new career in the late sixties, becoming the first licensed nursing home activities director in the state of Kansas. She encouraged and helped the elderly for the rest of her life at Kenwood View Nursing Home as the social director, and later with the Salvation Army, Salina Parks and Recreation and the Crossroads Program. She was also a longtime volunteer at Salina Regional Health Center. She loved volunteering her time and talents and had a deep respect for all people and a love for God’s creatures. Corrine was always involved in a Bible study. She completed the four year Menninger Study twice, and taught many Bible studies herself through the years. She excelled at knitting and crocheting, and delighted in gifting others with her creations. For years she made tiny baby booties for babies lost at birth. Painting, crafts and watching animals were some of her pastimes, but her favorite thing was spending time with her family. “Mom”, “Grandma Nanny”, “Gram”, and “Nana” were names she cherished. A celebration of her home going will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 215 South Chicago, Salina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter or In Touch Ministries sent in care of Carlson Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, would be beautiful ways to honor her life.

She is survived by: husband Bob Scott of Navarre; three daughters, Anita Pruyn of Navarre, Kathy Hulse of Herington, Jeanie Scott of Navarre; son, Bobby Scott of Abilene; two sisters Roxie Scott of Lansing, Patty Wright of Navarre; brother Jim Wright of Goff; fifteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, January 9th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Kohler officiating. Interment will follow in the Navarre Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:30 PM Sunday, January 8th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410. Caroline E. Scott, 64, passed away Friday, January 6th, in Navarre. She was born October 27, 1952 in Manhattan, the daughter of Elisha Jack and Della Maxine (Cummings) Wright. Growing up in Ogden, Carolyn attended local schools. On November 5, 1970 she was married to Robert L "Bob" Scott in Council Grove. All of their married life was spent in Council Grove, Marysville, Enterprise and Navarre. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sally McGinnis.

MARION – Jeanne M. Martanovic, age 52, passed away January 5, 2017, at Via Christi – St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born October 24, 1964, in Alexandria, Virginia. She owned an interior design painting company, before moving to Kansas. Most recently she had worked an office assistant with the Marion County EMS. She enjoyed raising her dogs and spending time outdoors. She was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where she was a member of the choir. She is lovingly survived by her fiance' John Goentzel of Marion; her son Jack Martanovic of Denver, Colorado; her daughter Addie Martanovic of Chicago, Illinois; her mother Lou Ann (Dentz) Trout of Waterville, Maine; her father Jerry Hill and wife Olga of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and brothers: Michael Hill of Cleveland, Ohio, and Johnathan Hill of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and their families. Services will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Wichita, with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday; and the Funeral Mass to be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2017. Interment will be in the Gard Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Blessed Sacrament School in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm St, Marion, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

