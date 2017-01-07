Salina Regional Health Center has implemented the latest da Vinci robotic surgical system, which offers broader capabilities to perform more complex minimally invasive surgeries. With longer instrument shafts, smaller, thinner arms and newly designed instrument joints, the new da Vinci XI System allows surgeons to operate in multiple quadrants of the abdomen making it more suitable for complex general, urologic and gynecologic surgeries.

Salina Regional first started offering robot assisted surgery in 2009 with the da Vinci Si System. Once implemented it quickly became a preferred means for hysterectomy, prostatectomy and other urologic surgeries and some minor general surgeries. Many patients reported fewer complications and quicker recovery times with robotic surgery and surgeons enjoyed the precision and visualization afforded with the technology.

Along with the new architecture of the Xi System a Firefly Fluorescence Imaging Vision System and vessel sealer and stapler instruments are included with the new technology. The Firefly Imaging System uses a special video camera and glowing dye to view blood flow in vessels and profusion of tissue or bile moving through ducts to more accurately identify anatomical function. The vessel sealer and stapler instruments afford delicate cutting and sealing of vessels and staple placement during a procedure.

As an addition to the technology Salina Regional also acquired and integrated motion table that repositions patients in coordination with robotic movements directed by the surgeon to facilitate greater anatomical access during surgery.

“Our ability to see all over the abdomen and reposition the patient with the robot docked makes this newer technology much more viable for complex general surgeries,” said Jake Breeding, MD a general surgeon at Salina Regional Surgical Associates. “The visualization afforded with the endoscope allows you to see the anatomy in great detail and the instruments can do things my fingers can’t do.”

Greater precision leads to less trauma to the patient, less blood loss, less pain after surgery and shorter hospitalizations and recovery times.

“Robotic surgery has become the standard to prostatectomy nationwide and it’s used in a wide variety of other urologic procedures,” said Ryan Payne, a Salina urologist. “the growth of this technology simply allows us to more easily perform more complex procedures in multiple quadrants of the abdomen.

“We’ve done hundreds of prostatectomies with very good patient outcomes, ” Payne said. “Most patients go home the next day with only minimal discomfort when compared to traditional open procedures.”

While the previous da Vinci system was well suited for gynecologic surgeries with the female anatomy located in the confines of the lower abdomen and pelvis, the technology does offer advantages to women who need multiple surgeries.

“We can now do combination surgeries with general surgeons,” said Christopher Graber , an obstetrician/gynecologist with Salina Women’s Clinic. “Combination hysterectomy/hernia repair surgeries or combination hysterectomy/gall bladder surgeries are possibilities with this technology.”