Kan. man remains jailed on $100K Bond for alleged abuse of 7-week-old

JEWELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jewell County continue to investigate a suspect for alleged child abuse.

Cody Michael Showers, 26, Mankato, scheduled court appearance this week was moved to February 1, according to Jewell County Attorney Darrell Miller.

Julie Effenbeck is representing Showers.

On December 21, deputies arrested Showers for allegedly shaking a 7-week-old baby and causing “great bodily harm” during an incident on December 15, according to a media release.

Showers remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s office.

The baby was hospitalized in Wichita.

