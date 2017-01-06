Two Salina teens are in the juvenile detention center in Junction City after stealing a pickup on New Year’s Eve, and damaging a couple of vehicles with shotguns in the pickup before being caught in Herington New Year’s Day.

Police Captain Paul Forrester said 14-year-old Gavin Miller, and 15-year-old Johnathan Hulse were arrested by Herington Police in a 2016 Ford F350 pickup owned by Dennie Dighera, while it was parked in the 1400 block of Pershing. An extra set of keys for the pickup were in the glovebox.

The two are alleged to have used the shotguns in the pickup to shoot and damage two vehicles, in the 300 block of S. Oakdale, and the 100 block of W. Hillside.

When Herington Police called Dighera they informed him his pickup had been stolen, it had been heavily damaged.

Forrester said investigators talked with the two teens in Junction City Wednesday, and one additional arrest is possible.