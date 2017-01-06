HODGEMAN COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Hodgeman County are investigating a suspect for burglary and assault of a law enforcement officer.

Just before 10p.m. on Thursday, Hodgeman County Dispatch received a call from a residence in Hanston stating there was a subject that entered their home and left.

Dispatch contacted officers to be in route. Initial responding officer made contact with the victims and as additional units arrived a search of the area was conducted.

A short time later tracks in the snow led officers to a nearby church.

Sheriff Jared Walker a deputy and K9 initiated a search of the church and found the suspect.

After a short fight, they placed the suspect under arrest.

Hanston EMS transported the suspect to Hodgeman County Health Center to be checked for injuries and he was then taken to jail.

The suspect has been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, 2 counts of Assault on Law Enforcement, and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $40,000. No names or locations are being released due to the case being an open investigation.