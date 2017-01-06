The Salina Post

Between 10:00 pm on January 3rd and 8:00 am on January 4th, 2017, force was used to commit a burglary at
Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit. An electronic sound mixing board, 50” flat screen TV, 32” flatscreen TV, blu ray player, Acer Aspire laptop and an unknown amount of food and drinks were taken.
Loss and damage are estimated at $1,850.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text
SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.
You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

