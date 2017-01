SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

On December 29, The Family Mart in the 1500 block of south Meridian in Wichita was robbed, according to a social media report.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect.

If you are able to identify of this person or you have any additional information about the crime please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.