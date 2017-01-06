Riley – Matthew Dean Gillaspie, 36, of Riley, Kansas, passed away January 3, 2017, at his residence.

He was born August 1, 1980, in Emporia, KS, the son of Edward and JaNell (Phillips) Gillaspie. Matt graduated from Council Grove High School and Wyoming Technical College. He worked as an electrician and was currently a residential electrician with Bammes Electric.

He loved his family and treasured the relationship he had with his sister. He had a special way of connecting with kids. There were so many kids who loved him and whom he loved. Matt had a good heart and a big heart, you knew if he loved you….not by the words he spoke necessarily, but by the different way he showed you. He had many many different ways.

Matt listened to a wide variety of music. He liked the lyrics and understanding the meaning of the words. Going to concerts was one of his favorite things. He loved to drive around in the country and listen to music. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, skinning and tanning. He liked experiments. One of his most recent was wine making. He liked spending time in his garden, and watching movies, and sports.

Matt was preceded in death by his grandpa Popeye Phillips, and grandparents, Walt and Bessie Gillaspie, brother, Scott Brown, and 3 uncles, Jim, John and Wes Gillaspie.

He is survived by his mother, JaNell Brown and husband Jack, of Dwight; father, Ed Gillaspie and wife Kim, of Council Grove; siblings, Sara Weaver (Jesse), of Osage City, Cathrine Gillaspie, Joseph Gillaspie, both of Manhattan, Cristy Hutchinson ( Jacob), of Council Grove, Eric Brown (Ashley), of Emporia, Cheetha Banks (Calvin) of Overland Park; grandma, Eleanor Phillips and husband Kenneth, of Council Grove; special aunt, Cindy Krisman and husband Dale, of Emporia. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Rowen and Wrenna Weaver, Mikayla, Tyler, Wyatt and Westyn Hutchinson, and Porter Brown; and special cousin Jordan Krisman; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Matt will be sadly missed by all.

A Celebration of Matt’s life will be held at 10:00am, Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Council Grove. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew Gillaspie Memorial Fund and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

James Lee Fox, 87, of Salina, passed away Jan. 6, 2017. He was born at Larned, Kan., to Lee and Doris Fox Nov. 28, 1929.

He graduated from Kansas State University as a mechanical engineer, served in the Army in Korea from 1952-1954, and was a genealogist extraordinaire.

A career in the flour milling industry spanned north to south from Canada to Chile, South America. From east to west from Buffalo, N.Y. to China, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines.

He married Beth Zink in Turon, Kan., his bride for 63 years of wedded bliss. They were given five children; Jessica Doris Fox (deceased), Jennifer Lee Johnson (Calvin), Joel (Tara), Judy van Dyke (Troy), and Joy Fox-Jensen; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

High praise to a man like Jim when his children and grandchildren said, “Grandpa can fix anything”! He will be missed.

As to Jim’s wishes there will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, or the charity of one’s choice, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Thelma D Lehman, 87, of Mcpherson, Kansas, passed away at 10:58 p.m, Sunday, January 1st, 2017 peacefully, at Cedars House.



Thelma was born in rural Osage County, Kansas, on August 12, 1929, eldest child of Etta Elizabeth (Morgan) and John George Jacob Dague. She attended grade school in rural Franklin County, rural Osage County, and Shallow Water, graduating from Scott Community High School, Scott City, Kansas in 1947. She began her college work at Fort Hays College, Hays, Kansas that fall, and received her BS in Education from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, Missouri. She later earned her Master’s degree in Education from Southeastern State College in Durant, Oklahoma.

Thelma was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren. Over the years, she served in many capacities: Sunday school teacher, camp leader, church board moderator, pianist, Bible School leader,first woman moderator of Southern Plains District Conference, and disaster child care. After moving to McPherson, she also served as a deacon, a member of the funeral meal committee, and was a regular member of the Tuesday quilting group.

After receiving an Emergency Teaching Certificate, Thelma started teaching in a one room school in the fall of 1947. During her 36-year career, she taught elementary school in Kansas, Texas, and Louisiana. The final 10 years of her career were spent with gifted and talented students in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana.

Thelma was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, NEA, and Jefferson Davis Association of Educators (JDAE). She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, traveling, playing piano, visiting with friends and family, and was the self-appointed photographer at many family gatherings.

Thelma Grace Dague was united in marriage to Lawrence Edward Lehman on May 28, 1960, at Prairie View Church of the Brethren, in Friend, Kansas. They established their first home together in Warrensburg, Missouri.

She is survived by her children, Lois Larson and her husband Willis, of McPherson, Kansas, and David Lehman and his wife Shelley, of Plainfield, Iowa; her stepdaughter, Margaret Winter and her husband Bill, of Newton, Kansas; her siblings, Roy Dague and his wife Louetta, of Garden City, Kansas, Dorothy Stiles and her husband Vern, of Scott City, Kansas, Emma (Betty) Dague, of Garden City, Kansas, and Robert (Bob) Dague, of Scott City, Kansas; her four grandchildren, Jennifer Smith and husband Derrick, Jeremy Hedrich, Joshua Lehman and his wife Nicole, and Bethany Lehman; her six step-grandchildren, Brian Lehman, Carla Atkins, Perry Winter, Roy Winter, Marc Coulson, and Richard Coulson; her one great-granddaughter, Retta Smith; her eight step-great-grandchildren, Angela Globke, RetaBeth Bramer, Jesse Winter, Brianna Coulson, Brady Winter, Dilan Winter, Sadie Winter, and Maya Coulson; several step-great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, John and Etta Dague; her husband Lawrence Lehman; stepson, Lanny Lehman, stepdaughter, Martha Coulson and a step-grandson, Mike Lehman.

The memorial service will be held at the McPherson Church of the Brethren, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 20th, 2017 with Reverend Chris Whitacre officiating. Visitation will follow the service.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at the Prairie View Church of the Brethren Cemetery, in Friend, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Church of the Brethren or Heifer International, and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

LaVerda S. Brown, 98, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2017, surrounded by family at Pleasant View Home, Inman. She was a homemaker. LaVerda was born on December 3, 1918, in McPherson County, KS, the daughter of John Walter and Rilla Mae (Cox) Alger. On November 18, 1939, LaVerda was united in marriage to Donald W. Brown in Lakin, KS. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2008. She was a member of McPherson Saddle Club, B.P.O.E. #502, and Moose Lodge #982 (Hutchinson). She enjoyed cooking, gardening, card playing, and collecting owl figurines. Survivors include: three children, Shirley Weis of Laurie, MO, Donna Miller of McPherson, KS, and Ronald (Debbie) Brown of McPherson, KS; nine grandchildren, Steve (Jackie) Weis, Christy (Chuck) Knight, Bob (Christy) Weis, Darren (Dena) Miller, Ronda Miller, Sarah (Chad) Marshall, Amy (Jason) Lamb, Jason (Annie) Brown, and Luke (Angel) Brown; 24 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ilo McKenzie of Hutchinson, KS; and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Robert Dean Brown; son-in-law, Carnie F. Miller; and siblings; Russell A. Alger, Claude V. Alger, Wesley J. Alger, Earl L. Alger, Evelyn A. Poland, Hensley D. Alger, John W. Alger, Jr., and Nina M. McCoy. The funeral service will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, January 9, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Chaplain Randall Turner officiating. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Pleasant View Home or Kindred Hospice in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Emma May Perrin 89, died on January 5, 2017 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Born January 14, 1927 in Little River to Carl C. and Mable F. Goodrick Cory. She was a longtime Little River resident, graduating from Little River High School with the Class of 1945. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Birthday Club. Emma May married Ralph J. Perrin on May 8, 1946 in McPherson, he died on July 21, 2013. Survivors are Son, Daryl Perrin, Little River; Brother, Phillip Cory, Little River; Sister, Phyllis Perrin, Raytown, Mo.; 3 Grandchildren, Michael Thomas, Brooke Perrin, Kaitlin Perrin. Preceded in death by Son, David Perrin; Sister Ruth F. Ross; Brothers, Virgil Cory, Kenneth Cory.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Congregational Church, Little River with Pastor Ted Weis officiating. Burial will be at Bean Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Center for Basic Cancer Research KSU in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons,

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Lennis D. Helms, 69, Linn, died Monday, January 2, 2017 at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 9 at the Ward Funeral Home in Linn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 10 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, west of Linn.

Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, PO Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Eldora Busby, 89, of Lindsborg, was granted her angel wings on January 1, 2017. During her final days here on earth she was visited and comforted by many loved ones and passed peacefully at Lindsborg Hospital.

Eldora was born on the homestead in Covert, KS on July 10, 1927 to Wade H. Lockhart and Eva (Trexler)Lockhart. She was one of six siblings. She graduated from Ellsworth in 1946.

She was married to her first husband, Floyd Ellis in 1947, to later lose him to illness. Floyd and Eldora were blessed with four handsome sons, Jere, Bill, Eldon and Randy. In 1975, Eldora was married to her second husband, Foster “Buz” Busby, she gained 3 step children Larry, JaNelle and Kay, but later sadly lost him to illness as well.

She worked and retired from Certainteed in McPherson, KS. She then went to work for the McPhersosn School District at Roosevelt Elementary School and later retired from there. Eldora was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Lindsborg, KS and was also part of the Lindsborg Hospital Auxiliary.

Eldora is preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, 2 brothers Dwayne & Dwight Lockhart, and also 2 of her sons.

She is survived by sisters June Ellis of Columbus, GA, Joyce Anderson of Manhattan, KS; brother, Dennis Lockhart of Oberlin, KS; sons, Jere (Judy)Ellis of Lindsborg, Randy (Kaye) Ellis of McPherson; Daughter in Law Jan Ellis of Lindsborg; stepchildren, Larry, JaNelle and Kay; 16 Grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; and 13 great great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church and sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, P.O. Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456