An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School , the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Each of the 30 candidate classes will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans. The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.
Historically, Kansas’ Wayne Simien won the Senior CLASS Award in 2005. KU’s Perry Ellis was named second team by the organization last season. Other KU Senior CLASS Award honorees include Nick Collison and Kirk Hinrich (both first team in 2003) and Tyrel Reed (first team in 2011).
For more information on each of the candidates, visit SeniorCLASSaward.com.
2016-17 Senior CLASS Award Candidates
Brett Bisping, Siena
Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson
Evan Bradds, Belmont
Troy Caupain, Cincinnati
T.J. Cline, Richmond
Willie Conner, Buffalo
Steven Cook, Princeton
Garret Covington, Western Illinois
Billy Garrett Jr., DePaul
Darius Graham, UC Davis
Josh Hart, Villanova
Josh Hawkinson, Washington State
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin
Malcolm Hill, Illinois
Amile Jefferson, Duke
Peter Jok, Iowa
Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga
Tim Kempton, Lehigh
Moses Kingsley, Arkansas
Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin
Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt
Frank Mason III, KANSAS
Jason McManamen, Wyoming
Jalen Moore, Utah State
Omar Prewitt, William & Mary
Austin Price, Lehigh
Davon Reed, Miami
Matt Thomas, Iowa State
Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan
Maurice Watson Jr., Creighton
