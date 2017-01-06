Kansas guard Frank Mason III has been named one of 30 candidates for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School , the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Each of the 30 candidate classes will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans. The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four in Glendale, Arizona.

Historically, Kansas’ Wayne Simien won the Senior CLASS Award in 2005. KU’s Perry Ellis was named second team by the organization last season. Other KU Senior CLASS Award honorees include Nick Collison and Kirk Hinrich (both first team in 2003) and Tyrel Reed (first team in 2011).

For more information on each of the candidates, visit SeniorCLASSaward.com.

2016-17 Senior CLASS Award Candidates

Brett Bisping, Siena

Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson

Evan Bradds, Belmont

Troy Caupain, Cincinnati

T.J. Cline, Richmond

Willie Conner, Buffalo

Steven Cook, Princeton

Garret Covington, Western Illinois

Billy Garrett Jr., DePaul

Darius Graham, UC Davis

Josh Hart, Villanova

Josh Hawkinson, Washington State

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Malcolm Hill, Illinois

Amile Jefferson, Duke

Peter Jok, Iowa

Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga

Tim Kempton, Lehigh

Moses Kingsley, Arkansas

Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin

Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

Frank Mason III, KANSAS

Jason McManamen, Wyoming

Jalen Moore, Utah State

Omar Prewitt, William & Mary

Austin Price, Lehigh

Davon Reed, Miami

Matt Thomas, Iowa State

Derrick Walton Jr., Michigan

Maurice Watson Jr., Creighton