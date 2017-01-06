GOING FOR 2,200

On the threshold of all-time victory No. 2,200, No. 3/2 Kansas (13-1, 2-0) plays host to Texas Tech (12-2, 1-1) Saturday, Jan. 7. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 6:15 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN2. Kansas won its 13th-straight game with a 90-88 victory versus Kansas State, Jan. 3, in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. Texas Tech is coming off a 77-76 overtime win against No. 7 West Virginia on Jan. 3.

When Kansas win its next game, it will become only the second team in NCAA Division I to have won 2,200 all-time games.

NCAA Division I All-Time Victories (as of Jan. 4, 2017)

1. Kentucky – 2,217-684

2. KANSAS – 2,199-837

3. North Carolina – 2,190-777

4. Duke – 2,100-866

5. Syracuse – 1,952-871