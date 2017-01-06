The Salina Post

Friday January 6 High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43

Gardner-Edgerton 66, BV West 57

Iola 53, Osawatomie 37

Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26

Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44

Norton 58, Stockton 49

Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38

Perry-Lecompton 64, Atchison County 33

Pratt 52, Labette County 45

Salina Central 76, Goddard-Eisenhower 59

Shawnee Heights 62, Bonner Springs 55

Wellsville 74, Anderson County 30

Wetmore 43, Onaga 30

Wichita Collegiate 74, Rose Hill 43

Winfield 42, Buhler 35

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 61, Marysville 32

Andale 43, Mulvane 38

Augusta 46, El Dorado 41

Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26

Basehor-Linwood 57, Tonganoxie 35

Beloit 38, Russell 33

Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 29

Central Plains 72, Macksville 18

Centralia 55, Hanover 48, OT

Cheney 63, Douglass 24

Chetopa 38, Altoona-Midway 16

Cimarron 41, Dodge City 37

Clay Center 57, Chapman 29

Columbus 33, Pittsburg Colgan 22

Concordia 59, Wamego 42

Conway Springs 61, Medicine Lodge 29

Council Grove 65, Lyndon 14

Crest 42, Marmaton Valley 40

DeSoto 51, Eudora 30

Ellsworth 45, Republic County 31

Emporia 67, Topeka Hayden 52

Eureka 42, Fredonia 31

Fairfield 49, Burrton 37

Gardner-Edgerton 51, BV West 36

Goessel 57, Solomon 24

Golden Plains 41, Logan 32

Goodland 50, Holcomb 46

Great Bend 68, Garden City 58

Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 43

Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 26

Hesston 56, Lyons 19

Holton 73, Atchison 40

Horton 47, Pleasant Ridge 43

Hugoton 81, Colby 20

Independence 51, Parsons 31

Iola 57, Osawatomie 23

Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29

Jefferson North 56, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 42

Jefferson West 43, Royal Valley 41

Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita East 36

KC Piper 66, Lansing 56

Kingman 54, Hoisington 36

Kinsley 47, Cunningham 41

Kiowa County 56, Spearville 34

Labette County 57, Pratt 24

Lakeside 32, Pike Valley 22

Lamar, Mo. 54, Frontenac 45

Larned 46, Hillsboro 26

Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57

Leavenworth 46, SM Northwest 34

Linn 42, Doniphan West 27

Maize South 58, Andover 39

Manhattan 74, Highland Park 30

Marion 48, Ell-Saline 30

McPherson 58, Circle 45

Mission Valley 40, Central Heights 27

Nemaha Central 49, Riverside 26

Neodesha 48, Cherryvale 43

Nickerson 39, Haven 36

Oakley 19, Smith Center 15

Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38

Olpe 58, Southern Coffey 18

Oskaloosa 49, KC Christian 37

Paola 62, Ottawa 44

Pawnee Heights 53, Ashland 38

Perry-Lecompton 33, Atchison County 28

Pittsburg 44, Fort Scott 28

Plainville 42, Phillipsburg 28

Rose Hill 56, Wichita Collegiate 23

Rural Vista 36, Peabody-Burns 16

Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 29

Salina Central 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 27

Scott City 50, Ulysses 42

Sedan 54, Argonia 44

Shawnee Heights 42, Bonner Springs 25

Silver Lake 43, Rock Creek 31

SM East 47, SM North 32

Southeast Saline 46, Minneapolis 42

St. Francis 52, Idalia, Colo. 36

St. James Academy 59, BV North 40

St. John 67, Ness City 45

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Hill City 48

Sterling 63, Bennington 22

Stockton 47, Norton 34

Sublette 51, Elkhart 50

Syracuse 42, Meade 33

Topeka Seaman 57, Junction City 41

Topeka West 60, KC Washington 28

Valley Falls 48, Immaculata 14

Wabaunsee 46, St. Mary’s 17

Washburn Rural 69, Topeka 44

Wellington 59, Clearwater 17

Wellsville 49, Anderson County 35

West Elk 38, Yates Center 23

Wichita Heights 50, Wichita Southeast 41

Wichita Independent 60, Belle Plaine 20

Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita North 51

Winfield 42, Buhler 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fowler vs. Rolla, ccd.

Hays vs. Liberal, ppd.

