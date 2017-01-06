Bishop Miege 46, Mill Valley 43
Gardner-Edgerton 66, BV West 57
Iola 53, Osawatomie 37
Jackson Heights 60, McLouth 26
Lawrence Free State 56, Olathe North 44
Norton 58, Stockton 49
Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38
Perry-Lecompton 64, Atchison County 33
Pratt 52, Labette County 45
Salina Central 76, Goddard-Eisenhower 59
Shawnee Heights 62, Bonner Springs 55
Wellsville 74, Anderson County 30
Wetmore 43, Onaga 30
Wichita Collegiate 74, Rose Hill 43
Winfield 42, Buhler 35
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 61, Marysville 32
Andale 43, Mulvane 38
Augusta 46, El Dorado 41
Baldwin 65, Louisburg 26
Basehor-Linwood 57, Tonganoxie 35
Beloit 38, Russell 33
Berean Academy 45, Moundridge 29
Central Plains 72, Macksville 18
Centralia 55, Hanover 48, OT
Cheney 63, Douglass 24
Chetopa 38, Altoona-Midway 16
Cimarron 41, Dodge City 37
Clay Center 57, Chapman 29
Columbus 33, Pittsburg Colgan 22
Concordia 59, Wamego 42
Conway Springs 61, Medicine Lodge 29
Council Grove 65, Lyndon 14
Crest 42, Marmaton Valley 40
DeSoto 51, Eudora 30
Ellsworth 45, Republic County 31
Emporia 67, Topeka Hayden 52
Eureka 42, Fredonia 31
Fairfield 49, Burrton 37
Gardner-Edgerton 51, BV West 36
Goessel 57, Solomon 24
Golden Plains 41, Logan 32
Goodland 50, Holcomb 46
Great Bend 68, Garden City 58
Halstead 56, Smoky Valley 43
Hays-TMP-Marian 65, Ellis 26
Hesston 56, Lyons 19
Holton 73, Atchison 40
Horton 47, Pleasant Ridge 43
Hugoton 81, Colby 20
Independence 51, Parsons 31
Iola 57, Osawatomie 23
Jackson Heights 54, McLouth 29
Jefferson North 56, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 42
Jefferson West 43, Royal Valley 41
Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita East 36
KC Piper 66, Lansing 56
Kingman 54, Hoisington 36
Kinsley 47, Cunningham 41
Kiowa County 56, Spearville 34
Labette County 57, Pratt 24
Lakeside 32, Pike Valley 22
Lamar, Mo. 54, Frontenac 45
Larned 46, Hillsboro 26
Lawrence Free State 73, Olathe North 57
Leavenworth 46, SM Northwest 34
Linn 42, Doniphan West 27
Maize South 58, Andover 39
Manhattan 74, Highland Park 30
Marion 48, Ell-Saline 30
McPherson 58, Circle 45
Mission Valley 40, Central Heights 27
Nemaha Central 49, Riverside 26
Neodesha 48, Cherryvale 43
Nickerson 39, Haven 36
Oakley 19, Smith Center 15
Olathe South 54, Lawrence 38
Olpe 58, Southern Coffey 18
Oskaloosa 49, KC Christian 37
Paola 62, Ottawa 44
Pawnee Heights 53, Ashland 38
Perry-Lecompton 33, Atchison County 28
Pittsburg 44, Fort Scott 28
Plainville 42, Phillipsburg 28
Rose Hill 56, Wichita Collegiate 23
Rural Vista 36, Peabody-Burns 16
Sabetha 41, Hiawatha 29
Salina Central 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Scott City 50, Ulysses 42
Sedan 54, Argonia 44
Shawnee Heights 42, Bonner Springs 25
Silver Lake 43, Rock Creek 31
SM East 47, SM North 32
Southeast Saline 46, Minneapolis 42
St. Francis 52, Idalia, Colo. 36
St. James Academy 59, BV North 40
St. John 67, Ness City 45
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 60, Hill City 48
Sterling 63, Bennington 22
Stockton 47, Norton 34
Sublette 51, Elkhart 50
Syracuse 42, Meade 33
Topeka Seaman 57, Junction City 41
Topeka West 60, KC Washington 28
Valley Falls 48, Immaculata 14
Wabaunsee 46, St. Mary’s 17
Washburn Rural 69, Topeka 44
Wellington 59, Clearwater 17
Wellsville 49, Anderson County 35
West Elk 38, Yates Center 23
Wichita Heights 50, Wichita Southeast 41
Wichita Independent 60, Belle Plaine 20
Wichita Northwest 70, Wichita North 51
Winfield 42, Buhler 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fowler vs. Rolla, ccd.
Hays vs. Liberal, ppd.
