Fire destroys Kansas home; 2 pets perish

Photo courtesy El Dorado Fire Department

BUTLER COUNTY –Officials in Butler County are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Douglas Street in Eldorado on Thursday evening.

The homeowner reported seeing smoke and found a fire in a bedroom, according to media release.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the entire front of home as well as the roof.

They were on scene for over an hour and a half getting the entire fire in the multilayer roof extinguished. The home was a complete loss.

Neither the owners nor the occupants had insurance. A church is helping the family.

Two pet dogs perished in the fire.

