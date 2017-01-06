Custom Built Home with 30×50 Detached Shop on .52 Acre Lot. This Like New” Home has many features to offer, including Wide Open Floor Plan, Extra Large Country Kitchen w/ ” Wood Flooring, Abundant Oak Cabinets, Pantry, & Corian Counter Tops. Kitchen Appliances Stay. Oversized MstrBdrm features French Doors to Wood Deck, Raised Oak Vanity w/ Corian Top, Built-in Cabinets, and Deep Jacuzzi Soaking Tub. Solid Oak Woodwork & Trim throughout! Updated Enclosed Sunroom has 2013 Hi-Eff WB Stove adding Warmth to Kitchen & Living Room Areas. 2015 Hi-Eff Pellet Stove keeps Basement Warm & Cozy. Take note of the 2 Large Basement Family/Rec Room Areas, featuring 4-pc Bath, 4th Bed, Inside Staircase to Attached Garage, Plentiful Storage, & Storm Shelter, too. 30×50 Detached Shop has its own HVAC, Air Compressor Lines & Overhead Lighting! Includes In-ground Sprinkler System Hooked to Private Well, Awesome Landscaping w/ Growing Shade Trees, Waterfall & Pond just off Deck Area. For this and other homes for sale in Assaria and Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx176 40

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.

