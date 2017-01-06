After a law enforcement career of 51-years, Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski Friday spent his last full day in his office.

On Monday morning at 10:30a.m. Kochanowski will add the word former to his title of Sheriff when incoming Sheriff-elect Roger Soldan takes his oath of office.

Kochanowski became Sheriff in January of 1997 after a 30-year career at the Salina Police Department where he left with the rank of assistant chief, he believes the transition between himself and Soldan will be smoother because Soldan has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 29-years and knows the daily workings of the office.

Kochanowski said while he had the law enforcement background, there was still a learning curve on the operations of the jail and civil process.

While he looks forward to his retirement from law enforcement, Kochanowski said he will miss the people he has worked with as Sheriff.

Kochanowski left a message to the public Friday morning: