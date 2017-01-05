A check on two young girls in need of care late Tuesday night, leads to the arrest of a pair of Salina men on requested charges of aggravated human trafficking and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Police Captain Mike Sweeney said officers were sent to an apartment in the 800 block of University late Monday night on the report of young children crying. They found twin 2-year-old girls locked in a bedroom, and a 15-year-old runaway girl from Kansas City, Missouri asleep on a couch.

The young girls were placed in protective custody, and their mother was charged with two count of endangering a child.

Investigators interviewed the runaway and learned she met 55-year-old Raymond L. Ross of 1009 State in north Salina on December 28th. Ross allegedly took the girl into his care and provided her with methamphetamine, and had sex with her.

Ross then took the girl to a location in the 700 block of N. 13th, where the girl allegedly had sex with 70-year-old Gene R. Enberg of 853 Willow.

Both men were booked into the Saline County Jail about 6:30pm Wednesday night. The runaway girl is in protective custody.

The following is a link to Captain Mike Sweeney’s statement on the case Thursday morning :