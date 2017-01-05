Salina Area Technical College has recognized 10 local employers for their contributions to the college through the Kansas Board of Regents Employer Engagement Initiative.

Through this initiative, the Board of Regents, in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Commerce, rewards employers for the support they provide to technical and community colleges in Kansas.

During a ceremony at Salina Tech Thursday morning, President Greg Nichols thanked the employers for their assistance.

“When I came here from Colby Community College, we had two partnerships there,” Nichols said. “I was amazed at how many partnerships we have here. You provide us with equipment for our students, help us train them, and hire them when they graduate.”

“We look forward to continued partnerships,” Nichols said, adding that Salina Tech is preparing to offer more short-term specialized training customized to meet the needs of individual employers in the area. “If there’s anything we can do, let us know.”

“So many wonderful things we do here would not be possible without your support,” said Stephani Johns-Hines, Vice President of Instruction at Salina Tech.

Each employer received a framed certificate recognizing their contributions to Salina Tech, signed by Blake Flanders, President and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents and Kansas Secretary of Commerce Antonio J. Soave.

Area employers recognized Thursday at Salina Tech are:

· Freightliner Truck Center Companies – Champion Level

· MHC Kenworth – Champion Level

· Berry Material Handling – Champion Level

· Artist Tanya Show – Champion Level

· APAC – Shears – Champion Level

· Cummins Central Power – Champion Level

· Geary County Hospital & Practice Management – Partner Level

· Wilson and Company – Partner Level

· Central Power – Partner Level

· Jones Gillam Renz – Partner Level

The Kansas Board of Regents recognizes three levels of support in its Employer Engagement Initiative, with specific criteria for each level. They are:

Champion Level. To meet this level, employers must place a priority on hiring applicants with credentials from the college as well as at least two of the following:

• Provide paid/unpaid internships for students or faculty

• Interview students prior to graduation

• Refer unsuccessful job applicants to college education programs

• Provide professional development and industry certifications for instructors

• Formal advocacy for education and/or workforce system at state or national level

• Utilize college system for incumbent worker training

• Provide scholarships for students

Partner level: To meet this level, employers must recognize industry credentials in the hiring process, as well as at least two of the following:

• Assist education delivery by providing needed resources

• Serve on secondary and/or postsecondary advisory committees

• Provide professional development for faculty

• Provide expertise in design of facilities and equipment needs

• Assist program faculty with instructional delivery

• Provide feedback to students through mock interviews

• Assist with program design

Supporter level: To meet this level, employers must sign the Kansas Department of Commerce Skills Pledge, as well as at least one of the following:

• Assist with program design

• Participate in career fairs for colleges and workforce system

• Provide guest speakers to college programs

• Provide facility tours to instructors and students

• Utilize KansasWorks.com

• Advocate for education and/or workforce system at local, state or national level

• Support student organizations