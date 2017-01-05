Some friendly banter took place Wednesday morning between the Lawrence Police Department and Riley County Police Department after a Kansas State fan sent a tweet heckling the LPD about a missed traveling call in at the end of Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown. The Jayhawks won the game 90-88

This is how it all unfolded…

@LawrenceKS_PD hello I’d like to report a robbery…..he took off on foot — Connor J. Sell (@conniesell1) January 4, 2017

This is a police dept Twitter account, not a place for jokes.If it were about jokes we’d talk about how much whining wildcats do about refs. https://t.co/XYLfUVcWdZ — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 4, 2017

@LawrenceKS_PD I’m just surprised you didn’t dispatch EMS to make sure the ref didn’t accidentally swallow his whistle. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 4, 2017