The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Plane engineering company moves to Wichita State University

by Leave a Comment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A European plane maker that established a U.S. engineering outpost in Wichita 14 years ago has moved to a new building at Wichita State University.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Airbus Americas Engineering’s final group of Wichita employees began working at the two-story, 90,000-square-foot building this week.

Brandi Chandler, who coordinated the multi-stage move for Airbus, says it began the first week of December and involved 300 employees.

Vice president of Airbus Americas Engineering John O’Leary says the transition “went extremely smooth.”

O’Leary says the move not only was a means to consolidate its work from two buildings to one, but was also a way to be closer to at university’s new Innovation Campus, where there’s a pipeline for the company’s future workforce.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *