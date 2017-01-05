Jay R. Johnson, age 83, entered into rest on January 5, 2017 at the Cloud County Health Center, Concordia, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was born March 24, 1933 in Concordia, Kansas to Ralph A. and Wilma M. (Powell) Johnson.

He was a 1951 graduate of Concordia High School. He attended Kansas State University for 1 year. Jay was a US Army Veteran serving from 1955 – 1957.

On January 25, 1959 he married the love of his life Janet N. McDaniel in Concordia. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary this January 25, 2017.

He was a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for Martin Tractor Company for 35 years and was serving as the Service Department Manager at the time of his retirement in 1994.

Survivors include his wife Janet of the home in Concordia; 2 daughters, Julie Johnson of Wichita, KS.; Jodie Hagelmann (Bjorn), Sugarland, TX.; 1 sister, Phyllis Moore, Overland Park, KS.; several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents.

It was the family’s wish to bequeath his body to the Department of Biomedical Sciences School of Medicine, Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. After they conclude their scientific research cremation will take place and a Memorial Graveside Inurnment will be held at a later time and date in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Cloud County Health Center Foundation c/o Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home.

Floyd D. Bell, 78, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at his residence. He was born February 22, 1938, in Susank, KS, the son of Paul and Josephine Brown Bell. Floyd has resided in rural Sterling for the past 40 years, formerly of Hutchinson, KS. He graduated from Great Bend High School with the class of 1955. Floyd was a self-employed farmer and rancher. Floyd served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He was a member of the Sterling American Legion. Floyd was united in marriage with Shirley Foreman in July of 1961. She survives of the home. Other survivors include three sons, Jim and Margie Bell of McPherson, Stephen Bell of Hutchinson, and Donald and Missy Bell of Hutchinson; daughter, Carolyn and Stan Engelland of Sterling; brother, Gary and Bernice Bell of Mountain Home, AK; sister, Vickie Roberson of Tulsa, OK; four grandchildren, Kenny Harter of Buhler, Samantha Bell of Midlothian, TX, Jennifer Reiff of Buhler, and Andrea Engelland of Austin, TX; and six gt. grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Ronald Bell.

Visitation 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral service 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with burial at Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling.

Memorials can be made to Kindred Hospice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.