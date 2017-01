A Russell man was arrested Wednesday by Salina Police on a warrant requesting charges of aggravated assault,battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal threats.

Captain Mike Sweeney said 27-year-old Gregory Williams was involved in a disturbance on December 19th with a woman in her 20s at a central Salina home.

Williams is alleged to have pulled a handgun and put the barrel of the gun in her face. He also damaged a cell phone before leaving.