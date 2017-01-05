JEWELL COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Jewell County are investigating a suspect for alleged child abuse.

Cody Michael Showers, 26, Mankato, is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday.

On December 21, deputies arrested Showers for allegedly shaking a 7-week-old baby and causing “great bodily harm” during an incident on December 15, according to a media release.

Showers remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to the Jewell County Sheriff’s office.

The baby was hospitalized in Wichita. No additional details were released.