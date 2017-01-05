A quick moving winter storm drops a little more than an inch of snow late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Street and highway crews were out treating the roadways, however caution and extra time should be allowed in travel plans through the early part of Thursday.

Bridges, overpasses and intersections could be very slick.

The following video is from early Thursday morning on S. Ohio between Crawford and Republic:

Thursday: Snow flurries likely between 8am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -6. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -4. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.