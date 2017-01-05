All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Bear is a male cat, about 5 months old. He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on New Year’s Eve!

Carla is a female cat, about 6 months old. She came to the Salina Animal Shelter on December 20.

Pouncer is a female cat, about 3 months old. She came to the Salina Animal Shelter on December 20.

Belle is a female Retriever/Mix, about 2 years old. She came to the Salina Animal Shelter on December 30.

Bronson is a male Mastiff/Bloodhound, about 7 years old. He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on December 22.

Bear is a male Chihuahua, Short Coat/Mix, about 3 and a half years old. He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on January 3.

Rex is a male Retriever, Labrador/Mix, about 1 year and 3 months old. He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on December 23.

Sully is a male Boxer/Mix, about 3 years old. He came to the Salina Animal Shelter on December 30.

