2 adults, 3 children hospitalized after Saline Co. head-on crash

SALINE COUNTY – Five people were injured in an accident just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Dodge pickup driven by Stacy Lynn Warta, 26, Geneseo, was eastbound on Kansas 140 in the city limits of Brookville.

The driver lost control due to snowy road conditions.

The pickup crossed the centerline and hit a Dodge Van driven by Khali Marie Anderson, 23, Ellsworth, head-on.

Warta and two passengers in the pickup Leah Rhyan Warta, 6, and Kolt Warta, 1, were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Anderson and a passenger in the van Aiyana E. Brown, 17, Wichita, were also transported to the hospital in Salina.

All five were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

