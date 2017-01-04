By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

ELLIS COUNTY -The two people facing charges in connection with the 2015 fatal hit-and-run accident that left a rural Ellis County man dead entered into plea agreements Wednesday in Ellis County District Court.

Holliann Marie Stramel, Hays, pleaded no contest Wednesday to failure to stop and render aid at a fatality accident (a level 5 person felony) and vehicular homicide (a class A misdemeanor). As a result of the plea agreement, a third charge, concealing/altering evidence of a crime/interference with law enforcement was dropped.

According to court documents, Stramel admitted driving the Dodge Ram pickup belonging to Trevor Jay Calvin that, on July 18, 2015, struck and killed 67-year-old John Befort who was walking on the county road near his home on 210th Avenue.

Under the agreement, Stramel faces between 31 and 136 months in prison and a fine of up to $300,000 for the felony and up to 12 months and a fine of up to $2,500 for the misdemeanor.

Calvin, Hays, was charged with unlawfully, feloniously and knowing, conceal or materially alter evidence. Calvin allegedly lied to authorities about the location of the pickup and helped take the vehicle to Colorado for repairs following the accident.

Under Kansas sentencing laws, concealing or altering evidence of a crime is a level 8 felony and, as a result of Calvin’s no contest plea to the charge, he faces between seven and 23 months in prison as well as a fine.

A civil case between Befort’s family and Stramel and Calvin has been resolved, according to court documents, so no restitution will be paid in the case.

Sentencing for both Calvin and Stramel will be scheduled at a later date following the completion of a presentence investigation.