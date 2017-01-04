The Salina Post

Tuesday January 3 High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 52, Chapman 31

Alma, Neb. 76, Northern Valley 73

Andover 54, Andover Central 49

Arkansas City 68, Valley Center 50

Basehor-Linwood 62, Spring Hill 31

Blue Valley 75, Rockhurst, Mo. 60

Bluestem 72, Eureka 59

Burrton 63, Pretty Prairie 50

BV West 53, Blue Valley Southwest 25

Chaparral 56, Medicine Lodge 36

Clearwater 49, Rose Hill 36

Clifton-Clyde 66, BV Randolph 37

Coffeyville 70, Parsons 65

Conway Springs 66, Cheney 62

Cornerstone Family 63, Wetmore 36

Crest 52, Northeast-Arma 45

Derby 66, Salina South 49

Dodge City 49, Great Bend 40

Douglass 45, Garden Plain 44

Ellsworth 70, Russell 39

Erie 53, Cherryvale 46

Eudora 57, Tonganoxie 48

Frankfort 62, Centralia 61, OT

Garden City 58, Hugoton 39

Goddard-Eisenhower 69, Maize South 57

Hesston 38, Pratt 24

Hillsboro 68, Nickerson 41

Hoisington 57, Lyons 24

Holton 45, Perry-Lecompton 37

Horton 54, Oskaloosa 43

Humboldt 59, Marmaton Valley 23

Hutchinson Central Christian 71, Fairfield 41

Hutchinson Trinity 55, Bennington 39

Inman 54, Ell-Saline 37

Iola 63, Anderson County 55

Jackson Heights 64, Valley Heights 35

Jackson Heights 64, Valley Falls 35

Jayhawk Linn 43, Uniontown 37

Jefferson North 72, Pleasant Ridge 35

Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 41

KC East Christian, Mo. 71, Veritas Christian 66

KC Piper 58, KC Turner 51

Kingman 49, Larned 32

Labette County 62, Fort Scott 43

Lawrence 68, Leavenworth 54

Lawrence Free State 55, SM East 46

Liberal 52, Perryton, Texas 35

Lincoln 34, Chase 31

Maize 80, Goddard 60

Manhattan 70, Topeka 64

Marysville 50, Falls City, Neb. 45

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 49, McLouth 22

McPherson 68, Buhler 65

Minneola 57, Ingalls 51

Moscow 77, Hardesty, Okla. 19

Mulvane 69, Wellington 67

Nemaha Central 41, Jefferson West 35

Newton 57, Hutchinson 44

Northern Heights 59, Central Heights 40

Norton 47, Cambridge, Neb. 25

Olathe North 61, SM North 58

Olathe Northwest 51, SM South 47

Onaga 38, Doniphan West 34

Osawatomie 55, Santa Fe Trail 49

Osborne 75, Thunder Ridge 24

Otis-Bison 63, Stafford 42

Paola 47, DeSoto 39

Phillipsburg 51, Beloit 43

Pike Valley 55, Tescott 24

Pittsburg 63, Chanute 33

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Miami, Okla. 43

Pleasanton 59, Chetopa 49

Raytown, Mo. 58, Lansing 45

Rock Creek 60, Riley County 27

Rossville 47, Silver Lake 42

Salina Central 59, Wichita Campus 43

Salina Sacred Heart 71, Southeast Saline 53

Scott City 57, Southwestern Hts. 44

SM Northwest 52, Olathe South 47

SM West 70, Olathe East 43

Smoky Valley 47, Haven 42

South Central 53, South Barber 49

St. John 57, Kinsley 13

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 27

St. Paul 54, Southeast 46

St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Bishop Miege 57

Stockton 58, Golden Plains 17

Topeka Seaman 73, Highland Park 57

Topeka West 68, Junction City 63

Ulysses 61, Lakin 42

Wakefield 37, Goessel 25

Washburn Rural 64, Emporia 58

Wichita Collegiate 80, Andale 75

Wichita East 62, Wichita Northwest 55

Wichita Heights 43, Wichita South 35

Wichita Southeast 74, Wichita North 56

Wichita Trinity 58, Belle Plaine 23

Winfield 40, El Dorado 35

Yates Center 45, Flinthills 29

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 60, Chapman 40

Alma, Neb. 43, Northern Valley 37

Andale 38, Wichita Collegiate 22

Andover Central 50, Andover 40

Baxter Springs 38, Galena 32

Beloit 49, Phillipsburg 13

Blue Valley Southwest 75, Lansing 46

BV Randolph 35, Clifton-Clyde 30

Cambridge, Neb. 38, Norton 31

Centralia 71, Frankfort 54

Chase County 65, Mission Valley 22

Cheney 40, Conway Springs 35

Chetopa 47, Pleasanton 34

Clay Center 54, Concordia 38

Crest 60, Northeast-Arma 54

Derby 60, Salina South 30

Doniphan West 38, Onaga 32

Ell-Saline 38, Inman 36, OT

Ellis 53, Ellinwood 50

Ellsworth 42, Russell 35

Erie 54, Cherryvale 48

Eudora 46, Tonganoxie 43

Eureka 54, Bluestem 42

Flint Hills Christian 49, Yates Center 27

Flinthills 49, Yates Center 27

Garden Plain 58, Douglass 13

Girard 62, Oswego 26

Goessel 42, Wakefield 13

Great Bend 52, Dodge City 37

Hardesty, Okla. 44, Moscow 25

Haven 33, Smoky Valley 30

Hesston 47, Pratt 24

Hoisington 47, Lyons 43

Holton 64, Perry-Lecompton 27

Horton 37, Oskaloosa 33

Hugoton 54, Garden City 32

Humboldt 35, Marmaton Valley 14

Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Fairfield 47

Hutchinson Trinity 54, Bennington 23

Ingalls 45, Minneola 40

Iola 37, Anderson County 35

Jayhawk Linn 33, Uniontown 28

Jefferson North 75, Pleasant Ridge 44

Jefferson West 45, Nemaha Central 38

Junction City 47, Topeka West 30

KC East Christian, Mo. 59, Veritas Christian 56, OT

KC Piper 83, KC Turner 24

Kingman 58, Larned 37

Labette County 64, Fort Scott 33

Lawrence Free State 63, SM East 30

Leavenworth 47, Lawrence 38

Lincoln 47, Chase 20

Linn 43, Valley Heights 35

Maize 36, Goddard 19

Maize South 63, Goddard-Eisenhower 42

Manhattan 69, Topeka 30

Marysville 54, Falls City, Neb. 38

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 60, McLouth 24

McPherson 52, Buhler 31

Medicine Lodge 55, Chaparral 52

Moundridge 46, Sterling 43

Neodesha 38, Riverton 28

Newton 48, Hutchinson 23

Nickerson 32, Hillsboro 29

Northern Heights 47, Central Heights 32

OKC Northwest, Okla. 58, Liberal 40

Olathe East 62, SM West 28

Olathe North 45, SM North 37

Olathe Northwest 57, SM South 54

Olathe South 39, SM Northwest 27

Otis-Bison 57, Stafford 16

Paola 33, DeSoto 27

Parsons 43, Coffeyville 19

Pittsburg 55, Chanute 36

Pittsburg Colgan 49, Miami, Mo. 30

Pratt Skyline 43, Bucklin 32

Pretty Prairie 31, Burrton 22

Riley County 52, Rock Creek 34

Rose Hill 39, Clearwater 24

Rossville 55, Silver Lake 45

Rural Vista 46, Solomon 31

Salina Central 62, Wichita Campus 24

Santa Fe Trail 60, Osawatomie 21

Scott City 57, Southwestern Hts. 34

Sedan 32, Caney Valley 22

South Central 44, South Barber 28

Southeast Saline 40, Salina Sacred Heart 31

Spring Hill 55, Basehor-Linwood 28

St. John 57, Kinsley 13

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29

St. Paul 35, Southeast 19

St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Bishop Miege 38, 2OT

Stockton 38, Golden Plains 35

Tescott 50, Pike Valley 45

Thunder Ridge 58, Osborne 19

Topeka Seaman 61, Highland Park 51

Ulysses 40, Lakin 28

Valley Center 38, Arkansas City 33

Valley Falls 42, Jackson Heights 19

Washburn Rural 35, Emporia 32

Wellington 57, Mulvane 33

Wetmore 53, Cornerstone Family 23

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Kapaun Mount Carmel 37

Wichita Northwest 52, Wichita East 46

Wichita South 55, Wichita Heights 39

Wichita Southeast 57, Wichita North 50

Wichita Sunrise 67, Derby Invasion 33

Wichita Trinity 45, Belle Plaine 24

Wilson 37, Natoma 30

Winfield 36, El Dorado 24

