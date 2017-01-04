Tuesday’s Scores
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alma, Neb. 76, Northern Valley 73
Andover 54, Andover Central 49
Arkansas City 68, Valley Center 50
Basehor-Linwood 62, Spring Hill 31
Blue Valley 75, Rockhurst, Mo. 60
Bluestem 72, Eureka 59
Burrton 63, Pretty Prairie 50
BV West 53, Blue Valley Southwest 25
Chaparral 56, Medicine Lodge 36
Clearwater 49, Rose Hill 36
Clifton-Clyde 66, BV Randolph 37
Coffeyville 70, Parsons 65
Conway Springs 66, Cheney 62
Cornerstone Family 63, Wetmore 36
Crest 52, Northeast-Arma 45
Derby 66, Salina South 49
Dodge City 49, Great Bend 40
Douglass 45, Garden Plain 44
Ellsworth 70, Russell 39
Erie 53, Cherryvale 46
Eudora 57, Tonganoxie 48
Frankfort 62, Centralia 61, OT
Garden City 58, Hugoton 39
Goddard-Eisenhower 69, Maize South 57
Hesston 38, Pratt 24
Hillsboro 68, Nickerson 41
Hoisington 57, Lyons 24
Holton 45, Perry-Lecompton 37
Horton 54, Oskaloosa 43
Humboldt 59, Marmaton Valley 23
Hutchinson Central Christian 71, Fairfield 41
Hutchinson Trinity 55, Bennington 39
Inman 54, Ell-Saline 37
Iola 63, Anderson County 55
Jackson Heights 64, Valley Heights 35
Jackson Heights 64, Valley Falls 35
Jayhawk Linn 43, Uniontown 37
Jefferson North 72, Pleasant Ridge 35
Kapaun Mount Carmel 55, Wichita Bishop Carroll 41
KC East Christian, Mo. 71, Veritas Christian 66
KC Piper 58, KC Turner 51
Kingman 49, Larned 32
Labette County 62, Fort Scott 43
Lawrence 68, Leavenworth 54
Lawrence Free State 55, SM East 46
Liberal 52, Perryton, Texas 35
Lincoln 34, Chase 31
Maize 80, Goddard 60
Manhattan 70, Topeka 64
Marysville 50, Falls City, Neb. 45
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 49, McLouth 22
McPherson 68, Buhler 65
Minneola 57, Ingalls 51
Moscow 77, Hardesty, Okla. 19
Mulvane 69, Wellington 67
Nemaha Central 41, Jefferson West 35
Newton 57, Hutchinson 44
Northern Heights 59, Central Heights 40
Norton 47, Cambridge, Neb. 25
Olathe North 61, SM North 58
Olathe Northwest 51, SM South 47
Onaga 38, Doniphan West 34
Osawatomie 55, Santa Fe Trail 49
Osborne 75, Thunder Ridge 24
Otis-Bison 63, Stafford 42
Paola 47, DeSoto 39
Phillipsburg 51, Beloit 43
Pike Valley 55, Tescott 24
Pittsburg 63, Chanute 33
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Miami, Okla. 43
Pleasanton 59, Chetopa 49
Raytown, Mo. 58, Lansing 45
Rock Creek 60, Riley County 27
Rossville 47, Silver Lake 42
Salina Central 59, Wichita Campus 43
Salina Sacred Heart 71, Southeast Saline 53
Scott City 57, Southwestern Hts. 44
SM Northwest 52, Olathe South 47
SM West 70, Olathe East 43
Smoky Valley 47, Haven 42
South Central 53, South Barber 49
St. John 57, Kinsley 13
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 27
St. Paul 54, Southeast 46
St. Thomas Aquinas 61, Bishop Miege 57
Stockton 58, Golden Plains 17
Topeka Seaman 73, Highland Park 57
Topeka West 68, Junction City 63
Ulysses 61, Lakin 42
Wakefield 37, Goessel 25
Washburn Rural 64, Emporia 58
Wichita Collegiate 80, Andale 75
Wichita East 62, Wichita Northwest 55
Wichita Heights 43, Wichita South 35
Wichita Southeast 74, Wichita North 56
Wichita Trinity 58, Belle Plaine 23
Winfield 40, El Dorado 35
Yates Center 45, Flinthills 29
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 60, Chapman 40
Alma, Neb. 43, Northern Valley 37
Andale 38, Wichita Collegiate 22
Andover Central 50, Andover 40
Baxter Springs 38, Galena 32
Beloit 49, Phillipsburg 13
Blue Valley Southwest 75, Lansing 46
BV Randolph 35, Clifton-Clyde 30
Cambridge, Neb. 38, Norton 31
Centralia 71, Frankfort 54
Chase County 65, Mission Valley 22
Cheney 40, Conway Springs 35
Chetopa 47, Pleasanton 34
Clay Center 54, Concordia 38
Crest 60, Northeast-Arma 54
Derby 60, Salina South 30
Doniphan West 38, Onaga 32
Ell-Saline 38, Inman 36, OT
Ellis 53, Ellinwood 50
Ellsworth 42, Russell 35
Erie 54, Cherryvale 48
Eudora 46, Tonganoxie 43
Eureka 54, Bluestem 42
Flint Hills Christian 49, Yates Center 27
Flinthills 49, Yates Center 27
Garden Plain 58, Douglass 13
Girard 62, Oswego 26
Goessel 42, Wakefield 13
Great Bend 52, Dodge City 37
Hardesty, Okla. 44, Moscow 25
Haven 33, Smoky Valley 30
Hesston 47, Pratt 24
Hoisington 47, Lyons 43
Holton 64, Perry-Lecompton 27
Horton 37, Oskaloosa 33
Hugoton 54, Garden City 32
Humboldt 35, Marmaton Valley 14
Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Fairfield 47
Hutchinson Trinity 54, Bennington 23
Ingalls 45, Minneola 40
Iola 37, Anderson County 35
Jayhawk Linn 33, Uniontown 28
Jefferson North 75, Pleasant Ridge 44
Jefferson West 45, Nemaha Central 38
Junction City 47, Topeka West 30
KC East Christian, Mo. 59, Veritas Christian 56, OT
KC Piper 83, KC Turner 24
Kingman 58, Larned 37
Labette County 64, Fort Scott 33
Lawrence Free State 63, SM East 30
Leavenworth 47, Lawrence 38
Lincoln 47, Chase 20
Linn 43, Valley Heights 35
Maize 36, Goddard 19
Maize South 63, Goddard-Eisenhower 42
Manhattan 69, Topeka 30
Marysville 54, Falls City, Neb. 38
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 60, McLouth 24
McPherson 52, Buhler 31
Medicine Lodge 55, Chaparral 52
Moundridge 46, Sterling 43
Neodesha 38, Riverton 28
Newton 48, Hutchinson 23
Nickerson 32, Hillsboro 29
Northern Heights 47, Central Heights 32
OKC Northwest, Okla. 58, Liberal 40
Olathe East 62, SM West 28
Olathe North 45, SM North 37
Olathe Northwest 57, SM South 54
Olathe South 39, SM Northwest 27
Otis-Bison 57, Stafford 16
Paola 33, DeSoto 27
Parsons 43, Coffeyville 19
Pittsburg 55, Chanute 36
Pittsburg Colgan 49, Miami, Mo. 30
Pratt Skyline 43, Bucklin 32
Pretty Prairie 31, Burrton 22
Riley County 52, Rock Creek 34
Rose Hill 39, Clearwater 24
Rossville 55, Silver Lake 45
Rural Vista 46, Solomon 31
Salina Central 62, Wichita Campus 24
Santa Fe Trail 60, Osawatomie 21
Scott City 57, Southwestern Hts. 34
Sedan 32, Caney Valley 22
South Central 44, South Barber 28
Southeast Saline 40, Salina Sacred Heart 31
Spring Hill 55, Basehor-Linwood 28
St. John 57, Kinsley 13
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 48, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 29
St. Paul 35, Southeast 19
St. Thomas Aquinas 39, Bishop Miege 38, 2OT
Stockton 38, Golden Plains 35
Tescott 50, Pike Valley 45
Thunder Ridge 58, Osborne 19
Topeka Seaman 61, Highland Park 51
Ulysses 40, Lakin 28
Valley Center 38, Arkansas City 33
Valley Falls 42, Jackson Heights 19
Washburn Rural 35, Emporia 32
Wellington 57, Mulvane 33
Wetmore 53, Cornerstone Family 23
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Kapaun Mount Carmel 37
Wichita Northwest 52, Wichita East 46
Wichita South 55, Wichita Heights 39
Wichita Southeast 57, Wichita North 50
Wichita Sunrise 67, Derby Invasion 33
Wichita Trinity 45, Belle Plaine 24
Wilson 37, Natoma 30
Winfield 36, El Dorado 24
Leave a Reply