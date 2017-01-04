POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Northeast Kansas are investigating a case of counterfeit money and have made an arrest.

On December 22, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business at 101 E Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan after a white male suspect had used counterfeit 100-dollar bills to purchase a flat screen TV.

Sometime after the transaction had occurred it was discovered the bills were counterfeit. The had marked on them “For Motion Picture Use Only.”

The loss in the matter was reported to be 500 dollars.

Detectives working the case identified a suspect and arrested Michael Andrew Baum. Baum, 30, Topeka, and he was booked into the Douglas County Jail. He is also on a hold for Pottawatomie County for Theft by Deception and Making False Information.

A bond of 10,000 has been set.

The Sheriff’s Office received information that some counterfeit bills have also surfaced at other businesses near Pottawatomie County and across Northeast Kansas.