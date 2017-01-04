The Sears store in Salina will be closing this spring. According to a release from Sears Holding, the Central Mall location will be closing by the end of March. It appears to be the only Sears in Kansas to Close. Sears has been at the Central Mall since the mall opened in the 1980s. Before then it was located at the corner of Santa Fe and Prescott and what was known as the Sears Center. The release indicates the Sears Auto Center in Salina will not be closed.Two Kmart stores will be closing in Kansas. One in Leavenworth and the other in Wichita.

The following statement is from a media release from Sears Holding.

“Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced. As such:

On Wednesday, January 4,

2017, the company informed associates at 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.

On Tuesday,

December 27, 2016, the company informed associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 S ears stores that their stores would be closing this spring.

The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability,we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity t o apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

Customers can use the store locator function on our web sites to find the location of their nearest

Kmart and Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 6 at all closing stores.