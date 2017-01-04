ABILENE, JANUARY 4 – Great Plains Theatre is proud to announce the continued support of Astra Bank. Astra Bank is the season underwriter for the 2017 Main Stage season, this is now their third year as season underwriter.

Astra Bank’s mission statement, “to turn dollars into fulfilled dreams,” is seen at work with their $25,000 donation to Great Plains Theatre. With these monies set aside to underwrite the theatre’s four show season, the staff at GPT can focus on producing the professional quality entertainment citizens of the region have come to expect.

“To say that I’m pleased is an understatement,” said Executive Director of Great Plains Theatre Elizabeth Weese, “the impact on Great Plains Theatre and the community is immeasurable.” Astra Bank has truly proven their dedication to Great Plains Theatre with their continued belief that theatre and the arts are an irreplaceable benefit in the lives of our community.

This donation is spread throughout the entire main stage season; their money hires actors, builds the sets, helps pay the staff who spend early mornings and late nights to create magic on the stage.

Great Plains Theatre knows how important community support is to all business in Abilene, not just theatre, which is why the donation from Astra Bank means so much. Kyle Campbell, President and CEO of Astra Bank states, “we are very pleased to continue our partnership with Great Plains Theatre and we think that GPT enriches the lives of those it touches.” The Kansas motto Ad Astra per Aspera rings true as Great Plains Theatre looks forward to their 23rd season. There have been many difficulties along the way, but with Astra Bank’s help, we can reach the stars and get starstruck in Abilene!

When asked if Great Plains Theatre had a special gift in the works for when Astra Bank hit its fifth season as underwriter Elizabeth laughed, “that’s a bit presumptuous!” The future is never certain, the present is what we’re given to work with and GPT and Astra Bank are trying to work together to make it a present that offers access to the arts for everyone. So, come down to Great Plains Theatre in 2017 and see what your community can provide.