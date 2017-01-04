Salina Police have placed 2-year-old twin girls into protective custody after finding them locked in a bedroom late Tuesday night.

Captain Paul Forrester said officers were sent to 817 University around 11pm on the complaint of children crying for more than 30 minutes.

Officers had to remove a window to gain access to the apartment and found the girls in the bedroom. A 15-year-old female runaway from Kansas City Missouri was found asleep on a couch inside the apartment.

The mother of the young girls, 28-year-old Deliah Ross said she left at 9pm to go to work.

She was charged with two counts of endangering a child.