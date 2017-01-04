Salina Police have placed 2-year-old twin girls into protective custody after finding them locked in a bedroom late Tuesday night.
Captain Paul Forrester said officers were sent to 817 University around 11pm on the complaint of children crying for more than 30 minutes.
Officers had to remove a window to gain access to the apartment and found the girls in the bedroom. A 15-year-old female runaway from Kansas City Missouri was found asleep on a couch inside the apartment.
The mother of the young girls, 28-year-old Deliah Ross said she left at 9pm to go to work.
She was charged with two counts of endangering a child.
Comments
Truth hurts says
Sounds like more of a case for neglect by the baby sitter more than the mother? Just sayin’
Huh says
Right? That was my thought. Two year olds in bed and a teen babysitter asleep on the couch while mom is at work. Unless there is lots more to the story seems kind of harsh.
Donna says
I have to agree. I think more detective work needs to be done on this case. The momma may have done what needed to be done for her children. Baby sitter definitely needs recommend.