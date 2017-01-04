Anna M. Eitel, 86, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. She was born Sept. 26, 1930, in Salina to Charles J. and Anna (Schmedemann) Dowling.
Anna graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1948 and later graduated from Marymount College with a degree in business and art. She was an artist and painter and participated in many art shows with her sister, Marcella Oakes. Anna was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Bluestem Gallery, Salina.
She is survived by: her daughter, Ruth Eitel and husband Steve Condon, of Golden, Colo.; her sons, Robert Eitel and wife Kristin, of Salina, and David Eitel and wife Melinda, of Salina; sister-in-law, Pat Weigel and husband Virgel, of Hays; and five grandchildren, Emily Eitel, Thomas Eitel, Bryan Eitel, Lindsay Radiel and Lauren Eitel.
Anna was preceded in death by: her husband, Walter J. Eitel Jr., in 2008; one brother, Gilbert Dowling; and two sisters, Louise Rothwell and Marcella Oakes.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, where a vigil will be at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina, with Father Don Zimmerman as celebrant. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.
The family suggests memorials to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Ryan Mortuary.
Michael Lenahan Gleason, 80, of Salina, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. He was born Aug. 9, 1936, the son of Michael and Agnes Gleason, of Jetmore.
He retired from the Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative (SAYSI) in 2011. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1958. Michael loved baseball, his family and his faith and was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Shirley Gleason; his sons, Robert (Holli), of Edina, Minn., John, of Sitka, Ala., and David (Michelle), of Salina; daughter, Treasa, of Denver; sister, Thomasine Louise (Bill); brother, Terry; and eight loving grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, with vigil services at 7 p.m. and with family present at 6, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.
Sheryl Lee (Loder) Shubert, 69, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. She was born June 13, 1947 in McPherson, to the late John Leland and Alma Lauree (Lindquist) Hopp. She was first united in marriage to Douglas Loder and later married Terry Shubert. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1965.
Sheryl was the owner and operator of “Sheryl’s Cakes and Catering.” She enjoyed gardening and going to her grandchildren’s events. She also enjoyed raising game birds and loved animals in general. Throughout her lifetime, Sheryl was a hardworking entrepreneur.
Survivors include: her husband, Terry, of the home; children, Monte Loder (Julie), of Marquette, Andi Loder (Barry Day), of Guide Rock, Neb., Darrel Loder (Mari), of Marquette, Terri McBride (Wayne), of Marquette, Brett D. Loder (Lauri), of Marquette, and stepdaughter, Jill Heil (Scott), of Kansas City; siblings, Dianna Moore of Hawaii, and Vance Hopp of Salina; 20 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jon Ryan “JR” Loder.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
A private service and burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Marquette Wolverine Booster Club, or Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.
Neva B. Brown
(November 1, 1919 – January 3, 2017)
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 9, 2017 at the McDonald Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery at Glen Elder. Memorials may be given to Meadowlark Hospice or the Clay Center Animal Rescue and Education Center. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday with the family present from 2:00 P.M. until 3:30 P.M. at the McDonald Funeral Home.
Edna C. Rodehorst, 96, Linn, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Linn Community Nursing Home, Linn.
Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, January 6, at Ward Funeral Home in Linn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral: 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Linn.
Burial: Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Linn.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, P.O. Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.
Wayne “Shep” Shepard passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Sheridan County Health Complex in Hoxie, Kansas at the age of 78. He was born on December 24, 1938 on the family farm near Edmond, Kansas in Norton County, to the late Jack and Alice (Schmidt) Shepard. One of five siblings, three boys and two girls, their mother passed away when Shep was only seven, and the family then moved to several locations. He graduated from Sheridan Community High School with the Class of 1958, and aftergraduation enlisted in the United States Army. Upon discharge, he returned home, married and had four children.
In high school, Shep was an excellent wrestler, winning three regional and state championships. During high school, Shep worked and lived with the Sealocks. He became like another son. In fact, Shep called Florence “Mom Sealock”. Throughout the rest of his life the Sealocks remained as family.
Shep never lacked for work and was not afraid to try anything new. He was a meat cutter for Getz IGA, worked for Coop, Hoxie Implement, Woofter Pump and Well, and owned and operated S&M Feeds. He was an avid fisherman, built his own jigs throughout the winter, rode horses, and grew a garden large enough to share with family and friends. His most important role was as father and grandpa. He loved to keep them entertained, teasing them endlessly and loving them unconditionally.
Shep is survived by his longtime companion Carolyn Fuchs of the home in Hoxie; sons Lance Shepard and wife Coleen of Hoxie, Russ Shepard of Hoxie, and Steve Shepard and wife Lisa of Leavenworth; daughter Koren Johnson and husband Joe of Colleyville, TX; sister Luella Arend of Yakima, WA; special sisters Donna Mowry and husband Richard of Morland, Jan Pyle and husband Jon of Lawrence, and Shirley Farber of Norton; special sister-in-law Wanda Sealock of Hoxie; grandchildren Morgan Shepard, Bailey Golden, Alayna Shepard, Wayne Shepard, Makenzie Shepard, Cole Shepard, Blake Johnson, and Travis Johnson; nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Alice Shepard, special parents Vern and Florence Sealock, brothers Bob and Raymond Shepard, sister Peggy Durham, and special brother Phillip Sealock.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-7:00pm on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Mickey-Leopold funeral Home in Hoxie with family receiving friends from 5:30-7:00pm. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Hoxie High School Wrestling Team or the Sheridan County Benefit Walk and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, P.O. Box 987, Hoxie, KS 67740. Online condolences may be left at www.mickey-leopoldfuneral.com
Shep was a man who was humble in confidence and courageous in heart. He touched our lives with a love that will carry on for generations to come. Life was never about him. It was always about those around him. He will forever be his family’s hero, and never be forgotten by those whose hearts he touched.
Darlene Marie (Leiker) Kuhn, 85, of Russell, Kansas, died on January 03, 2017, at the Parkview Care Center in Osborne, Kansas.
Darlene was born on April 06, 1931, in Hays, Kansas, the daughter of Martin A. and Bridget (Burgardt) Leiker. She was the 2nd child of 7 children. She grew up in Munjor, Kansas, attended local schools and also attended school in Shoenchen, Kansas. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Ralph C. Kuhn on July 23, 1957, in Munjor, Kansas. From this union they were blessed with 3 children Kenneth, Wanda and R.C., Jr.. She worked as a cook and kitchen manager for 29 years at the Elks Lodge in Russell and worked as a cook for the Russell Public Schools. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. She was a life member of the Russell V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, Daughters of Isabella of Gorham and the Sunflower Polka Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, puzzles, cooking, watching husband and son R.C. bowl, country music, polka music and watching Kansas City Royals baseball. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Surviving family include her daughter Wanda Lynch and son R.C. Kuhn, Jr., grandchildren Karissa and Tammy Lynch all of Russell, Kansas; brothers Virgil Leiker (Dianna) of Hays, Kansas and Wayne Leiker (Edith) of El Dorado, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph on January 06, 2012, son Kenneth G. Leiker; sisters Juanita Ruder and Donna Pfannenstiel, Wilma Engel and Betty J. Leiker.
A celebration of the funeral mass for Darlene’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 06, 2017, at the St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. Burial will follow at the St. Mary Cemetery in Russell. Register Book will be available from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. Thursday, January 05, 2017, at the Mortuary in Russell. A vigil service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, January 05, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell. Memorials may be given to the Kansas State Basic Cancer Research or DSNWK of Russell and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.
