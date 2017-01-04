Anna M. Eitel, 86, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. She was born Sept. 26, 1930, in Salina to Charles J. and Anna (Schmedemann) Dowling.

Anna graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1948 and later graduated from Marymount College with a degree in business and art. She was an artist and painter and participated in many art shows with her sister, Marcella Oakes. Anna was a member of Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Bluestem Gallery, Salina.

She is survived by: her daughter, Ruth Eitel and husband Steve Condon, of Golden, Colo.; her sons, Robert Eitel and wife Kristin, of Salina, and David Eitel and wife Melinda, of Salina; sister-in-law, Pat Weigel and husband Virgel, of Hays; and five grandchildren, Emily Eitel, Thomas Eitel, Bryan Eitel, Lindsay Radiel and Lauren Eitel.

Anna was preceded in death by: her husband, Walter J. Eitel Jr., in 2008; one brother, Gilbert Dowling; and two sisters, Louise Rothwell and Marcella Oakes.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, where a vigil will be at 6 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Salina, with Father Don Zimmerman as celebrant. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.

The family suggests memorials to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Salina Animal Shelter, in care of Ryan Mortuary.

Michael Lenahan Gleason, 80, of Salina, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. He was born Aug. 9, 1936, the son of Michael and Agnes Gleason, of Jetmore.

He retired from the Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative (SAYSI) in 2011. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1958. Michael loved baseball, his family and his faith and was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Shirley Gleason; his sons, Robert (Holli), of Edina, Minn., John, of Sitka, Ala., and David (Michelle), of Salina; daughter, Treasa, of Denver; sister, Thomasine Louise (Bill); brother, Terry; and eight loving grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, with vigil services at 7 p.m. and with family present at 6, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Sheryl Lee (Loder) Shubert, 69, of Salina, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. She was born June 13, 1947 in McPherson, to the late John Leland and Alma Lauree (Lindquist) Hopp. She was first united in marriage to Douglas Loder and later married Terry Shubert. She graduated from Marquette High School in 1965.

Sheryl was the owner and operator of “Sheryl’s Cakes and Catering.” She enjoyed gardening and going to her grandchildren’s events. She also enjoyed raising game birds and loved animals in general. Throughout her lifetime, Sheryl was a hardworking entrepreneur.

Survivors include: her husband, Terry, of the home; children, Monte Loder (Julie), of Marquette, Andi Loder (Barry Day), of Guide Rock, Neb., Darrel Loder (Mari), of Marquette, Terri McBride (Wayne), of Marquette, Brett D. Loder (Lauri), of Marquette, and stepdaughter, Jill Heil (Scott), of Kansas City; siblings, Dianna Moore of Hawaii, and Vance Hopp of Salina; 20 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Jon Ryan “JR” Loder.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

A private service and burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Marquette Wolverine Booster Club, or Elim Lutheran Church, Marquette, and are in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.

Neva B. Brown

(November 1, 1919 – January 3, 2017)